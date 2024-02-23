‘This season might be a little spicy’: The ‘Survivor 46’ castaways tease a season jam-packed with juicy drama

The premiere of Survivor 46 is right around the corner — premiering on CBS on Wednesday, February 28 at 8pm ET/PT — and the 18 individuals split into the Nami, Siga, and Yanu tribes are ready to fight for the title of “Sole Survivor” and the million-dollar cash prize.

While we seriously cannot contain our excitement for whatever the beloved competition series has in store — with “Sassy Jeff” promising to make his return this spring — Survivor superfans were left with just one burning question ahead of the start of the season: What can we expect to see?

It looks like Survivor 46 will be the most drama-filled season of the “New Era” so far, but don’t just take our word for it. Keep scrolling to see what the castaways had to say for themselves…

In an exclusive interview with Entertainment Weekly, all 18 of the castaways who will be fighting for the title of “Sole Survivor” and the million-dollar cash prize placed their predictions for what exactly Survivor 46 will entail, and three individuals in particular — Tiffany Nicole Ervin, Tevin Davis, and Randen Montalvo — teased that the claws might come out.

Kicking things off, Tiffany believes that Survivor 46 will be jam-packed with juicy drama, but she hopes to “sit back and drink a little coconut water” and watch from afar.

“I feel like the last couple seasons have been really calm, real kumbaya… I feel like there’s going to be some tussling this season. I feel like there’s going to be some arguments. There’s going to be some people butting heads. I feel like people are going to get spicy this season. I hope I’m not one of the people, but I definitely would love to sit back and drink a little coconut water and watch other people go at it.”

Also using the word “spicy,” Tevin shared the same sentiment.

“Everyone is coming in with a whole lot of ability to think and to process information, and so I think that there’s going to be quite a few explosions. I think there’s going to be quite a few arguments, because I think everyone here believes that they are the one that’s going to outwit everyone, but I think they’re going to have to come up against a hard reality that that may not be true, and I think that that’s going to light some fire, so I think this season might be a little spicy.”

Randen did not dive into as many details as the other two castaways, but he did say that he thinks “drama is going to be big this season” and “there is going to be a lot of feathers ruffled.”

As Hayden Moss famously said, is it rustle feathers or ruffle feathers? The world may never know…

Nonetheless, Survivor superfans better fasten their seatbelts, because with the premiere of Survivor 46 airing on CBS on Wednesday, February 28 at 8pm ET/PT — as well as brand new episodes to follow every Wednesday afterwards — they are in for a wild ride. After all, the cast might just be the best one that the “New Era” of the beloved competition series has seen so far, but we will just have to wait and see how things play out in Fiji.