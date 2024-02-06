What are the tribe divisions for ‘Survivor 46?’

Nami, Siga, and Yanu are ready to battle it out on the beach!

With a whopping 18 castaways serving as contestants on Survivor 46, the beloved competition series will begin with three tribes — much like it has for the past few seasons — which were announced alongside the cast yesterday (Feburary 25) via Parade.

With each tribe serving as the perfect combination of brains, brawn, and beauty, keep scrolling to see the three tribes — Nami, Siga, and Yanu — that will be fighting against one another during the pre-merge portion of the game.

Now is the time to place your bets on who will be the best of the best!

Nami Tribe

The Nami Tribe from left to right is as follows:

Randen Montalvo

Age: 41

Hometown: Brooklyn, New York

Current Residence: Orlando, Florida

Occupation: Aerospace Technician

Sodasia “Soda” Thompson

Age: 27

Hometown: Long Island, New York

Current Residence: Lake Hopatcong, New Jersey

Occupation: Special Ed Teacher

Hunter McKnight

Age: 28

Hometown: French Camp, Mississippi

Current Residence: French Camp, Mississippi

Occupation: Science Teacher

Venus Vafa

Age: 24

Hometown: Hill, Ontario (Canada)

Current Residence: Toronto, Ontario (Canada)

Occupation: Data Analyst

Tevin Davis

Age: 24

Hometown: Goochland, Virginia

Current Residence: Richmond, Virginia

Occupation: Actor

Liz Wilcox

Age: 35

Hometown: Luther, Michigan

Current Residence: Orlando, Florida

Occupation: Marketing Strategist

Siga Tribe

The Siga Tribe from left to right is as follows:

Tim Spicer

Age: 31

Hometown: Arlington, Virginia

Current Residence: Atlanta, Georgia

Occupation: College Coach

Jemila “Jem” Hussain-Adams

Age: 32

Hometown: Berbice, Guyana (South America)

Current Residence: Chicago, Illinois

Occupation: International Brand Mentor

Charlie Davis

Age: 25

Hometown: Manchester-by-the-Sea, Massachusetts

Current Residence: Boston, Massachusetts

Occupation: Law Student

Moriah “Mo” Gaynor

Age: 28

Hometown: Boca Raton, Florida

Current Residence: San Diego, California

Occupation: Program Coordinator

Ben Katzman

Age: 31

Hometown: Miami, Florida

Current Residence: Miami, Florida

Occupation: Musician

Maria Shrime Gonzalez

Age: 48

Hometown: Dallas, Texas

Current Residence: Dallas, Texas

Occupation: Parent Coach

Yanu Tribe

The Yanu Tribe from left to right is as follows:

Quintavius “Q” Burdette

Age: 29

Hometown: Senatobia, Mississippi

Current Residence: Memphis, Tennessee

Occupation: Real Estate Agent

Kenzie Petty

Age: 29

Hometown: Gibraltar, Michigan

Current Residence: Charlotte, North Carolina

Occupation: Salon Owner

David “Jelinsky” Jelinsky

Age: 22

Hometown: Las Vegas, Nevada

Current Residence: Las Vegas, Nevada

Occupation: Slot Machine Salesman

Tiffany Nicole Ervin

Age: 33

Hometown: Franklin Township, New Jersey

Current Residence: Elizabeth, New Jersey

Occupation: Artist

Bhanu Gopal

Age: 41

Hometown: Visakhapatnam, India

Current Residence: Acton, Massachusetts

Occupation: IT Quality Analyst

Jessica “Jess” Chong

Age: 37

Hometown: Hong Kong/Toronto

Current Residence: San Francisco, California

Occupation: Software Engineer

Which of these three tribes will dominate the pre-merge portion of the game, and who will take home the title of “Sole Survivor” and the million-dollar cash prize in the end? To find out for yourself, catch the premiere of Survivor 46 on Wednesday, February 28 at 8pm ET/PT on CBS, as well as brand new episodes every Wednesday afterwards at the same time.

With a cast that is nothing short of spectacular, Survivor 46 will undoubtedly be one for the books!