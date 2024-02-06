What are the tribe divisions for ‘Survivor 46?’

With a whopping 18 castaways serving as contestants on Survivor 46, the beloved competition series will begin with three tribes — much like it has for the past few seasons — which were announced alongside the cast yesterday (Feburary 25) via Parade.
With each tribe serving as the perfect combination of brains, brawn, and beauty, keep scrolling to see the three tribes — Nami, Siga, and Yanu — that will be fighting against one another during the pre-merge portion of the game.
Now is the time to place your bets on who will be the best of the best!
Nami Tribe
The Nami Tribe from left to right is as follows:
- Age: 41
- Hometown: Brooklyn, New York
- Current Residence: Orlando, Florida
- Occupation: Aerospace Technician
Sodasia “Soda” Thompson
- Age: 27
- Hometown: Long Island, New York
- Current Residence: Lake Hopatcong, New Jersey
- Occupation: Special Ed Teacher
- Age: 28
- Hometown: French Camp, Mississippi
- Current Residence: French Camp, Mississippi
- Occupation: Science Teacher
- Age: 24
- Hometown: Hill, Ontario (Canada)
- Current Residence: Toronto, Ontario (Canada)
- Occupation: Data Analyst
- Age: 24
- Hometown: Goochland, Virginia
- Current Residence: Richmond, Virginia
- Occupation: Actor
- Age: 35
- Hometown: Luther, Michigan
- Current Residence: Orlando, Florida
- Occupation: Marketing Strategist
Siga Tribe
The Siga Tribe from left to right is as follows:
Tim Spicer
- Age: 31
- Hometown: Arlington, Virginia
- Current Residence: Atlanta, Georgia
- Occupation: College Coach
- Age: 32
- Hometown: Berbice, Guyana (South America)
- Current Residence: Chicago, Illinois
- Occupation: International Brand Mentor
- Age: 25
- Hometown: Manchester-by-the-Sea, Massachusetts
- Current Residence: Boston, Massachusetts
- Occupation: Law Student
- Age: 28
- Hometown: Boca Raton, Florida
- Current Residence: San Diego, California
- Occupation: Program Coordinator
- Age: 31
- Hometown: Miami, Florida
- Current Residence: Miami, Florida
- Occupation: Musician
Maria Shrime Gonzalez
- Age: 48
- Hometown: Dallas, Texas
- Current Residence: Dallas, Texas
- Occupation: Parent Coach
Yanu Tribe
The Yanu Tribe from left to right is as follows:
- Age: 29
- Hometown: Senatobia, Mississippi
- Current Residence: Memphis, Tennessee
- Occupation: Real Estate Agent
- Age: 29
- Hometown: Gibraltar, Michigan
- Current Residence: Charlotte, North Carolina
- Occupation: Salon Owner
- Age: 22
- Hometown: Las Vegas, Nevada
- Current Residence: Las Vegas, Nevada
- Occupation: Slot Machine Salesman
Tiffany Nicole Ervin
- Age: 33
- Hometown: Franklin Township, New Jersey
- Current Residence: Elizabeth, New Jersey
- Occupation: Artist
- Age: 41
- Hometown: Visakhapatnam, India
- Current Residence: Acton, Massachusetts
- Occupation: IT Quality Analyst
- Age: 37
- Hometown: Hong Kong/Toronto
- Current Residence: San Francisco, California
- Occupation: Software Engineer
Which of these three tribes will dominate the pre-merge portion of the game, and who will take home the title of “Sole Survivor” and the million-dollar cash prize in the end? To find out for yourself, catch the premiere of Survivor 46 on Wednesday, February 28 at 8pm ET/PT on CBS, as well as brand new episodes every Wednesday afterwards at the same time.
With a cast that is nothing short of spectacular, Survivor 46 will undoubtedly be one for the books!