Home TV

What are the tribe divisions for ‘Survivor 46?’

Nami, Siga, and Yanu are ready to battle it out on the beach!

Image via CBS

With a whopping 18 castaways serving as contestants on Survivor 46, the beloved competition series will begin with three tribes — much like it has for the past few seasons — which were announced alongside the cast yesterday (Feburary 25) via Parade.

Recommended Videos

With each tribe serving as the perfect combination of brains, brawn, and beauty, keep scrolling to see the three tribes — Nami, Siga, and Yanu — that will be fighting against one another during the pre-merge portion of the game.

Now is the time to place your bets on who will be the best of the best!

Nami Tribe

Image via CBS

The Nami Tribe from left to right is as follows:

Randen Montalvo

  • Age: 41
  • Hometown: Brooklyn, New York
  • Current Residence: Orlando, Florida
  • Occupation: Aerospace Technician

Sodasia “Soda” Thompson

  • Age: 27
  • Hometown: Long Island, New York
  • Current Residence: Lake Hopatcong, New Jersey
  • Occupation: Special Ed Teacher

Hunter McKnight

  • Age: 28
  • Hometown: French Camp, Mississippi
  • Current Residence: French Camp, Mississippi
  • Occupation: Science Teacher

Venus Vafa

  • Age: 24
  • Hometown: Hill, Ontario (Canada)
  • Current Residence: Toronto, Ontario (Canada)
  • Occupation: Data Analyst

Tevin Davis

  • Age: 24
  • Hometown: Goochland, Virginia
  • Current Residence: Richmond, Virginia
  • Occupation: Actor

Liz Wilcox

  • Age: 35
  • Hometown: Luther, Michigan
  • Current Residence: Orlando, Florida
  • Occupation: Marketing Strategist

Siga Tribe

Image via CBS

The Siga Tribe from left to right is as follows:

Tim Spicer

  • Age: 31
  • Hometown: Arlington, Virginia
  • Current Residence: Atlanta, Georgia
  • Occupation: College Coach

Jemila “Jem” Hussain-Adams

  • Age: 32
  • Hometown: Berbice, Guyana (South America)
  • Current Residence: Chicago, Illinois
  • Occupation: International Brand Mentor

Charlie Davis

  • Age: 25
  • Hometown: Manchester-by-the-Sea, Massachusetts
  • Current Residence: Boston, Massachusetts
  • Occupation: Law Student

Moriah “Mo” Gaynor

  • Age: 28
  • Hometown: Boca Raton, Florida
  • Current Residence: San Diego, California
  • Occupation: Program Coordinator

Ben Katzman

  • Age: 31
  • Hometown: Miami, Florida
  • Current Residence: Miami, Florida
  • Occupation: Musician

Maria Shrime Gonzalez

  • Age: 48
  • Hometown: Dallas, Texas
  • Current Residence: Dallas, Texas
  • Occupation: Parent Coach

Yanu Tribe

Image via CBS

The Yanu Tribe from left to right is as follows:

Quintavius “Q” Burdette

  • Age: 29
  • Hometown: Senatobia, Mississippi
  • Current Residence: Memphis, Tennessee
  • Occupation: Real Estate Agent

Kenzie Petty

  • Age: 29
  • Hometown: Gibraltar, Michigan
  • Current Residence: Charlotte, North Carolina
  • Occupation: Salon Owner

David “Jelinsky” Jelinsky

  • Age: 22
  • Hometown: Las Vegas, Nevada
  • Current Residence: Las Vegas, Nevada
  • Occupation: Slot Machine Salesman

Tiffany Nicole Ervin

  • Age: 33
  • Hometown:  Franklin Township, New Jersey
  • Current Residence: Elizabeth, New Jersey
  • Occupation: Artist

Bhanu Gopal

  • Age: 41
  • Hometown: Visakhapatnam, India
  • Current Residence: Acton, Massachusetts
  • Occupation: IT Quality Analyst

Jessica “Jess” Chong

  • Age: 37
  • Hometown: Hong Kong/Toronto
  • Current Residence: San Francisco, California
  • Occupation: Software Engineer

Which of these three tribes will dominate the pre-merge portion of the game, and who will take home the title of “Sole Survivor” and the million-dollar cash prize in the end? To find out for yourself, catch the premiere of Survivor 46 on Wednesday, February 28 at 8pm ET/PT on CBS, as well as brand new episodes every Wednesday afterwards at the same time.

With a cast that is nothing short of spectacularSurvivor 46 will undoubtedly be one for the books!

Melanie Rooten
About the author

Melanie Rooten

Melanie has been writing for We Got This Covered since August of 2023. Originally from Southern California and currently residing in Nashville, Tennessee, she graduated from Gaylord College of Journalism and Mass Communication at the University of Oklahoma in 2023 with a BA in Journalism. During her free time, she loves going to concerts and music festivals, binging her favorite TV shows, spending time with her friends and family and cheering on the Oklahoma Sooners (of course).