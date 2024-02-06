Who is Venus Vafa from ‘Survivor 46?’

Out of all 18 castaways on Survivor 46, Venus Vafa is here to prove that she is so much more than just a pretty face…

Recommended Videos

Based on her cast photo alone, it is clear that Venus is drop dead gorgeous, but is she ready to fight for the title of “Sole Survivor” and the million-dollar cash prize? Based on her official biography for Survivor 46, posted by Entertainment Weekly, the 24-year-old confirmed that she is way tougher than she looks, diving into her hobbies, interests, upbringing and more in the interview.

Prior to the premiere of Survivor 46 on Feb. 28, here’s find out everything there is to know about the one and only Venus Vafa. Some of her fun facts might just surprise you!

Stemming from Ontario, Canada, Venus Vafa is a bigger brainiac than she lets on, working as a data analyst and playing poker, making short films, writing, and more in her free time.

As for how her friends would describe her, Venus admitted to reporter Dalton Ross that “they would describe me as a someone with a really tough exterior — think Regina George from Mean Girls — but a secret softie. I am actually a crybaby under my tough girl facade and am very emotional and empathetic to the tiniest of things.”

The “tough exterior” of this future castaway likely comes from her upbringing, admitting that she comes from an extremely conservative household, prior to delving into the details in the same interview.

“When it came time to choose universities, I was faced with two options. 1) The easy option: A school 30 minutes away from home, meaning I would live with my parents and not have to worry about rent or meals, or 2) The hard option: A school eight hours away that I would have to fund myself and be on my own for the first time in my life. I chose the second option, and to this day it has been the best decision I have ever made in my life,” she gushed, continuing by stating that graduating college is her greatest accomplishment to date.

Needless to say, Venus is extremely career-driven, admitting in a video shared by @Realitytv__fan via X (formerly known as Twitter) that a massive goal of hers is to eventually do immigration law, something that is very near and dear to her heart.

“Growing up, being a different color from everyone else, you start to feel as though you don’t have a space. I want to be that representation that I didn’t have growing up. With what’s going on in Iran and the women, they’re fighting for their freedom and dignity. If I have those women in my blood, there’s nothing I can’t accomplish,” she shared with a smile.

As far as the game of Survivor goes, the “passionate, persistent, and sassy” contestant hopes to play a game similar to some of the strongest women to ever compete on the beloved competition series — Parvati Shallow and Cirie Fields — but will it work out in her favor?

To find out for yourself, catch the premiere of Survivor 46 on Wednesday, Feb. 28 at 8pm ET/PT on CBS, as well as brand new episodes every Wednesday afterwards at the same time. With 18 stellar castaways, this season is sure to be nothing short of spectacular!