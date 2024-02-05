Who is Bhanu Gopal from ‘Survivor 46?’

He is ready to dance his way through season 46 of 'Survivor.'

Serving as one of the oldest members of the cast, Bhanu Gopal is ready to dive into Survivor 46 headfirst, eager to fight his fellow castaways for the title of “Sole Survivor” and the million-dollar cash prize.

In his official biography for Survivor 46 — shared via Entertainment Weekly today (February 5) — the 41-year-old gave fans of the franchise a glimpse into who he really is ahead of the highly-anticipated premiere, and he is sure to put a smile on your face.

Born and raised in Visakhapatnam, India — currently living in Acton, Massachussetts with his husband — Bhanu Gopal dished about his out-of-the-ordinary upbringing and how it prepared him for Survivor in an interview posted by @Realitytv__fan via X (formerly known as Twitter).

“Growing up in India, as I was born into poverty, there were times when there was no food. We lived under a thatch roof, just like Survivor, and when it used to rain, it used to pour. How people are living on Survivor, I lived like that for 18 years. It’s not new to me… but here I am today. Resilient, strong, and determined to win Survivor.”

Nowadays, Bhanu has become a citizen of the United States of America — something that he has deemed to be his greatest accomplishment — working as an IT quality analyst on the East Coast, all while letting his fun side shine via his Instagram profile. On said Instagram profile, Bhanu posts videos of himself dancing his way through life, despite considering himself an introvert at heart.

Hoping to let his introverted and analytical side shine by playing a game similar to that of Survivor: Caramoan winner John Cochran, will Bhanu Gopal manage to take home the title of “Sole Survivor” and the million-dollar cash prize? To find out for yourself, catch the premiere of Survivor 46 on Wednesday, February 28 at 8pm ET/PT on CBS, as well as brand new episodes every Wednesday afterwards at the same time.

With a cast that is truly one in a million, this season is sure to be nothing short of spectacular!