Who is Jessica ‘Jess’ Chong from ‘Survivor 46?’

Hoping to be the perfect combination of Tai Trang, Gabby Pascuzzi, and Maryanne Oketch, Jessica “Jess” Chong is ready to take on Survivor 46 full steam ahead, fighting the title of “Sole Survivor” and the million-dollar cash prize all while “doing things [her] own way.” She is not afraid to let her silly side shine!

Recommended Videos

In a video shared via her Instagram profile — as well as a biography shared via Entertainment Weekly yesterday (February 5) — Jess took a deep dive into who she is as an individual, sharing with fans of the franchise everything that you need to know about her prior to the highly-anticipated premiere of Survivor 46. Keep scrolling to see for yourself…

Stemming from Hong Kong, China and Toronto, Canada, Jess now works as a software engineer in the United States, residing in San Francisco, California with her husband. She dove into her out-of-the-ordinary career path in her official biography for the beloved competition series:

“When I was 24, I quit two entry-level jobs in one year because I was hungry to learn (and earn) more. I started my own freelance web design business. By the time I was 29, one of my freelance gigs had turned into an incredible full-time job… I’m proud that after I transitioned my career into software engineering, I worked to help others make the transition too! I love mentoring people who are new to software engineering, especially when they’ve transitioned later in life.”

When the 37-year-old is not busy with her software engineering business, Jess enjoys sewing her own clothes — even hand-crafting ever single outfit she wears on Survivor 46 — biking around San Francisco with her husband, binge watching 80% of a television show before panicking about where the time has gone, and beyond.

Describing herself as silly, animated, compassionate, and persistent — and her friends describing her as empathetic, tenacious, smart, and a social butterfly — will Jessica “Jess” Chong have what it takes to outwit, outplay, and outlast her fellow castaways? Only time will tell…

To find out for yourself, catch the premiere of Survivor 46 on Wednesday, February 28 at 8pm ET/PT on CBS, as well as brand new episodes every Wednesday afterwards at the same time. With a cast that is nothing short of spectacular, this season will undoubtedly be a 10 out of 10!