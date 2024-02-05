Who is Ben Katzman from ‘Survivor 46?’

Too bad there's nowhere to show off his guitar skills on the shores of Fiji...

Comparing himself to castaways like Cody Assenmacher and Nick Wilson, Ben Katzman is ready to let his freak flags fly as a member of the cast of Survivor 46, fighting for the title of “Sole Survivor” and the million-dollar cash prize.

Given his goofy personality, it looks like Ben will not be too big of a threat on Survivor 46, however, his official biography has caused fans of the franchise to view him differently.

Shared via Entertainment Weekly, his official biography proves that the 31-year-old is so much more than meets the eye, ultimately letting his vulnerable side shine. Keep scrolling to see for yourself…

Born and raised in Miami, Florida, it looks like Ben Katzman has traveled all across the country as a musician, returning to The Sunshine State during the COVID-19 pandemic to work as a musician and music teacher.

Described by his friends as “an emotional and passionate person who’s living for a good time and a real time,” this future castaway dove into the details of his life — as well as his music career — in his official biography for Survivor 46, explaining some of the growth he has endured over the years.

“I quit running my independent record label at 25 just as success was starting to come. Bands I produced were in big festivals, magazines, touring the world, but I didn’t like who I’d become. After hustling for years, living out of my suitcase, and chasing dreams with no money to my name, I became a person more concerned with status and appearance than someone who loved what I did. I risked quitting my newfound success to be happy and fall in love with life again.”

When answering a question that asked about his greatest accomplishment shortly after, his response was on a very similar wavelength.

“Being alive today and being able to share my journey with my family and students. Pursuing the arts can be grim, but it is doable and you have to have a good head on your shoulders. Getting to teach students how to express themselves and see them come into their own personality based around art.”

The “motivated, energized, and passionate” contestant admitted that his unsuspecting nature is what will ultimately allow him to go far in the game, much like Mike Gabler, the winner of Survivor 43.

Admitting that he is “much more emotionally intelligent than most people give me credit for,” will Ben manage to outwit, outplay, and outlast his fellow castaways? Only time will tell…

To find out for yourself if Ben Katzman takes home the title of “Sole Survivor” and the million-dollar cash prize, catch the premiere of Survivor 46 on Wednesday, February 28 at 8pm ET/PT on CBS, as well as brand new episodes every Wednesday afterwards at the same time. This season is sure to be nothing short of spectacular!