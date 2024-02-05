Who is Charlie Davis from ‘Survivor 46?’

Big Brother 25 star Cory Wurtenberger is competing on Survivor 46? Nope, it’s just another law student…

We are “Enchanted” to meet future Survivor castaway and self-proclaimed Swiftie Charlie Davis, a 26-year-old who will definitely be giving his fellow contestants a run for their money on the beloved competition series.

Fearful of being viewed as an arrogant, cocky Harvard Law School student — admitting that he is “definitely conscious of avoiding stereotypes” in a video posted to his Instagram profile — Charlie gave Survivor superfans a taste of who he really is in his official biography for the hit competition show, shared via Entertainment Weekly today (February 5).

Keep scrolling to find out everything you need to know about Charlie Davis ahead of the highly-anticipated premiere of Survivor 46, because he is definitely much more than meets the eye…

Born and raised in Manchester-by-the-Sea, Massachusetts, Charlie currently resides in Boston, Massachusetts, studying law at Harvard University — as mentioned previously — as well as serving as a walk-on member of the cross country team. He is truly the perfect combination of brains and brawn!

When he is not hard at work in the library (or on the track), the 26-year-old enjoys debating and playing board games, with his friends often describing him as “funny, goofy, intelligent, charismatic, charming, strategic, competitive, weird,” and beyond. With a personality that is all across the board, it is assumed that Charlie will be able to relate to and connect with his fellow castaways, which will undoubtedly be an asset within his Survivor journey.

With a plan to play the game like some of the more analytical players of the Survivor franchise — such as Spencer Bledsoe and Christian Hubicki — and with a strategy to switch between different Taylor Swift eras as the game to ebbs and flows, will these techniques pay off in the end, earning him the title of “Sole Survivor” and the million-dollar cash prize? Only time will tell…

To find out for yourself if Charlie Davis emerges as victorious, catch the premiere of Survivor 46 on Wednesday, February 28 at 8pm ET/PT on CBS, as well as brand new episodes every Wednesday afterwards at the same time. This season is sure to knock the socks off of Survivor superfans from coast to coast!