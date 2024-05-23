FBI may be one of several TV shows focused on FBI agents, but it always stands out. We can’t get enough of the duo Special Agent Omar Adom “O. A.” Zidan (Zeeko Zaki) and Maggie Bell (Missy Peregrym) along with the rest of the cast. Season 6’s 13 episodes saw the team solving just as many crimes and helping avenge just as many murders and had an especially fast-paced finale that we’re still thinking about.

When FBI returns in fall 2024, we know we can expect more chase scenes and surprises. We also want to know if anyone is leaving the cast of this beloved show.

Who is leaving FBI in 2024 after season 6?

Scerenshot via CBS

It seems like all of the FBI actors are going to stay put and we’ll see them again in FBI season 7.

However, there’s something important to know about next season of FBI. According to Deadline, the stars of FBI: Most Wanted and FBI will have two fewer “episodic guarantees.” While the stars usually know that they’ll be paid for 22 episodes, their guarantee will be for 20. This choice was made because of the budget. While we’ll see a little less of our favorite agents, the good news is that we get to spend at least three more seasons with Maggie and her team. CBS renewed FBI for seasons 7, 8, and 9, which means we’ll get to watch this fascinating series until 2027 at least. While CBS canceled several other popular TV shows in 2024, fans are glad to see much more

Even though the cast won’t appear in every episode of FBI season 7, we’re sure we’ll still see the high-paced storylines and strong character development we’re used to. The cast has shared in several interviews that they’re anticipating a great season. Katherine Renee Kane, who plays Agent Tiffany Wallace, told TVLine that in season 7, “I would love to see her continue to have moments of release and sort of breath and have some levity — in her personal life, but also in her work life with her colleagues.”

Deadline also reported that showrunner Rick Eid left after FBI season 6 and Mike Weiss is replacing him. Weiss has a long TV resume that includes Code Black and was a co-executive producer for two seasons of Chicago PD.

