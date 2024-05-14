Vanessa Lachey and Enver Gjokaj in NCIS: Hawai'i
All CBS cancelled shows in 2024, confirmed

We miss these TV shows already.
Published: May 14, 2024

Spring is in the air (and in many places, it already feels like full-blown summer)… and that means one thing: It’s time to hear which of our favorite TV shows have been renewed. Unfortunately, that also means it’s time to learn which series have been canceled.

According to TV Line, several networks are still choosing which TV shows to renew for the 2024/2025 broadcast season. The CW hasn’t made a decision yet on Walker or All-American. But what about CBS? What TV shows has the network cancelled?

Which CBS shows got cancelled in 2024?

LL Cool J and Vanessa Lachey in NCIS: Hawai'i
Screenshot via CBS

Variety reported that CBS cancelled So Help Me Todd, NCIS: Hawai’i, and CSI: Vegas in 2024. This was upsetting for fans who had grown invested in the characters on all three TV dramas.

All three shows were fairly new to CBS. So Help Me Todd premiered in 2022 and only aired for two seasons, NCIS: Hawai’i was canceled after three seasons, and CSI: Vegas only got three seasons.

If viewers can’t believe that these seemingly popular shows wouldn’t get third and fourth seasons, so were the cast members. In an interview with TVLine, Paula Newsome, who played Las Vegas Crime Lab head Max Roby, said “I was very surprised because of our ratings are so good.”

Screenshot via CBS

Variety reported that a source said that both CSI: Vegas and So Help Me Todd had high ratings. However, there wasn’t enough space to renew them. The NCIS: Hawai’i cancellation was also unexpected since the spin-off was popular.

As is sometimes the case, viewers hope that So Help Me Todd will get picked up by another network. According to Forbes, 27,000 people signed a Change.org petition for the show’s renewal.

All three CBS dramas stood out from the crowd thanks to their distinct settings and great characters. So Help Me Todd told a hilarious story about mother/son duo Margaret (the super talented Marcia Gay Harden) and Todd (Pitch Perfect‘s Skylar Austin) looking into intense crimes. NCIS: Hawai’i and CSI: Vegas continued their beloved franchises in new locations. While we’re happy we’ll get a season 22 of original series NCIS, it’s a shame not to see more of NCIS: Hawai’i‘s Sam Hanna (LL Cool J) and Jane Tennant (Vanessa Lachey) or CSI: Vegas‘s Max. Since these shows ended without a proper series finale, we’ll definitely never get closure.

Aya Tsintziras
Aya Tsintziras is a freelance writer at We've Got This Covered who has been writing about pop culture since 2014. She has a Masters of Journalism from Toronto Metropolitan University and enjoys writing about TV dramas, horror movies, and celebrities. When not working, she's reading a thriller novel, catching up on The Real Housewives, and spending time with friends and family.