Who is David Jelinsky from ‘Survivor 46?’

After the highly-anticipated cast list for Survivor 46 was finally announced, chances are that fans of the franchise were all thinking the same thing: There’s no way a Jack Harlow doppelgänger can take home the title of the title of “Sole Survivor” and the million-dollar cash prize!

Recommended Videos

“When you see me, you’re not thinking of someone who is super analytical, super intelligent. You think of someone who wants to smoke a doobie on the beach,” contestant David Jelinsky — who goes by simply “Jelinsky” on the beloved competition series — shared in an interview posted to his Instagram profile, but this could not be further from the truth.

This 22-year-old is so much more than meets the eye, delving into the details in his official biography for Survivor 46, shared via Entertainment Weekly. To find out everything you need to know about Jelinsky ahead of the long-awaited premiere of Survivor 46, just keep scrolling…

Born and raised in Las Vegas, Nevada, Jelinsky shared the details of his out-of-the-ordinary upbringing in the same interview posted to his Instagram profile.

“My upbringing was kind of like The Hangover. My dad was a bookie, so I was always inside of casinos, and on top of that, both of my parents were addicts, so I knew from a young age I was going to have to parent myself and just kind of being the rock for my family. In a game like Survivor, I feel like you gotta be patient and calm, and my has definitely prepared me for that.”

When he is not working as a slot machine salesman, Jelinsky enjoys sports — especially basketball and bowling — magic, trivia, puzzles, and card games. As mentioned, the 22-year-old is so much more than meets the eye as well, admitting that “There are so many things about me that people would never know from first glance,” such as being a theater kid, professional ballroom dancing in his youth, and jamming out to Taylor Swift songs on a regular basis.

Don’t take it from Jelinsky himself though, the “passionate, confident, and intelligent” individual also explained how his friends would describe him, detailing quite a few qualities that will undoubtedly help him in the game.

“My closest friends would say that David Jelinsky thinks he knows everything. He is too smart for his own good. Growing up, he was a hothead and would argue with you until you gave in and told him he was right… but he has matured a lot over the years and understands when he should concede in an argument. He always lends an ear and an open heart when you need it, and he always offers the best advice he can.”

Admitting that he will play the game most like Tyson Apostol, Rick Devens, Russell Hantz, Sami Layadi, Jud “Fabio” Birza, and more, we cannot wait to see whether or not David Jelinsky takes home the title of “Sole Survivor” and the million-dollar cash prize.

To find out for yourself, catch the premiere of Survivor 46 on Wednesday, February 28 at 8pm ET/PT on CBS, as well as brand new episodes every Wednesday afterwards at the same time. With a cast that is truly a 10 out of 10, this season is sure to be nothing short of spectacular!