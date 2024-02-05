Who is Liz Wilcox from ‘Survivor 46?’

If there is one contestant on the cast list for Survivor 46 that is unapologetically themselves, it is the one and only Liz Wilcox.

Recommended Videos

“I was really bullied as a kid, and I was mute and depressed, and my mom said, ‘You know, Liz, the more you try to be like everyone else, the sicker you get.’ I just realized these kids don’t like me anyway. I might as well just lean into Liz. To just be my honest, full self, that’s what’s done me well,” the 35-year-old shared in a video posted to her Instagram profile, prior to delving into the details of what makes her unique.

In her official biography for Survivor 46 — posted to Entertainment Weekly today (February 5) — the Michigan native continued to reveal what makes her the one and only Liz Wilcox, sharing with fans of the franchise everything they need to know about her prior to the highly-anticipated premiere of Survivor 46. Keep scrolling to see for yourself…

Describing herself as the “Fresh Princess of Email,” Liz works as an email marketing strategist in Orlando, Florida, despite being born in Luther, Michigan.

When she is off the clock, Liz loves running, telling jokes, making money, and more, but she enjoys spending time with her daughter most of all, the individual who inspired her to apply for Survivor in the first place.

“I started watching it with my daughter, and Jeff comes on and he’s like, ‘Want to apply?’ and I said, ‘Gosh, you know, I really think I could do well on that show,’ and my little seven-year-old daughter was like, ‘Are you going to talk about it, or are you going to do it?’ Hopefully I’m inspiring my daughter.”

Aside from her silly personality, Liz has endured quite a few things in her personal life that have allowed her to gain the strength and resilience needed to play the game of Survivor, such as launching three businesses of her own, overcoming bullying, and even leaving her marriage and becoming a single mom.

“There was a moment in my marriage where I knew it wouldn’t work. I decided to leave. No plan or cash. It was really scary, but I just had to go out on my own. It ended up being the best thing ever, and I have more now than I ever could have dreamed of.”

Despite her goofy exterior, Liz plans to play Survivor in a villainous way, admitting in her official biography that she hopes to channel her inner Russell Hantz or Sandra Diaz-Twine on the shores of Fiji.

Will this strategy help her take home the title of “Sole Survivor” and the million-dollar cash prize? To find out for yourself, catch the premiere of Survivor 46 on Wednesday, February 28 at 8pm ET/PT on CBS, as well as brand new episodes every Wednesday afterwards at the same time.

With a cast that is truly a 10 out of 10, this season is sure to be nothing short of spectacular!