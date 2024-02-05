Who is Jemila ‘Jem’ Hussain-Adams from ‘Survivor 46?’

Ladies, gentlemen, and Survivor superfans of all ages, the cast of Survivor 46 is finally here, and one castaway instantaneously caught our eye: Jemila “Jem” Hussain-Adams.

Recommended Videos

Based on her cast photo alone, Jem looks ready to fight for the title of “Sole Survivor” and the million-dollar cash prize, but upon reading more about her and her upbringing — as shared by Entertainment Weekly — we are more confident than ever that Jem is the one to beat this season, proving that she is so much more than meets the eye.

Keep scrolling to find out everything you need to know about the future castaway ahead of the Survivor 46 premiere on February 28.

Jemila “Jem” Hussain-Adams was born in South America, more specifically in Berbice, Guyana, explaining in a video shared by @Realitytv__fan via X — formerly known as Twitter — that “growing up, we lived in a small shack. We shared one single mattress. Food wasn’t plentiful,” before adding that this rather rocky upbringing made her a fighter, and ultimately prepared her for the game of Survivor.

Despite not having a college education, Jem was a proud manager of not one, but two Victoria’s Secret stores in San Fransisco, California prior to her journey on Survivor 46. Now that filming has come to a close, the “motivated, resilient, and hilarious” individual lives with her husband in Chicago, Illinois, working as International Brand Mentor at Victoria’s Secret, an Online Management and Sales Coach, and the Co-Founder of Connectt Social Network instead. Is there anything she can’t do?

When she is not hard at work, the 32-year-old enjoys binge watching her favorite television shows, working out, driving, and beyond, but most of all, Jem enjoys the thrill of life, having bungee jumped, climbed coconut trees, camped in a freezing desert, and more in the past. How wild is that?

As far as Survivor goes, Jem hopes to play a game similar to some of greatest castaways of the beloved competition series — “Boston” Rob Mariano, Tony Vlachos, and Kelley Wentworth — and we cannot wait to see whether or not she achieves this goal.

Will Jemila “Jem” Hussain-Adams manage to take home the title of “Sole Survivor” and the million-dollar cash prize? To find out for yourself, catch the premiere of Survivor 46 on Wednesday, February 28 at 8pm ET/PT on CBS, as well as brand new episodes every Wednesday afterwards at the same time.

With a cast that is truly one-of-a-kind, Survivor 46 is certain to knock your socks off!