Who is Moriah ‘Mo’ Gaynor from ‘Survivor 46?’

Identifying with castaways like John Cochran and Aubry Bracco, Moriah “Mo” Gaynor is not afraid to let her nerdy side shine on Survivor 46, eager to fight for the title of “Sole Survivor” and the million-dollar cash prize, all while being wholeheartedly herself.

Recommended Videos

According to both a video posted to her Instagram profile and a biography posted to Entertainment Weekly, Moriah — who goes by the nickname Mo — gave fans of the franchise a glimpse into who she is beyond our television screens, sharing everything that we need to know about her prior to the highly-anticipated premiere of Survivor 46 on Feburary 28.

Want to find out more about Moriah Gaynor for yourself? Just keep scrolling…

Stemming from Boca Raton, Florida, Mo currently lives in San Diego, California, working as a program coordinator but enjoying surfing, beer brewing, and Dungeons & Dragons in her free time.

While the 28-year-old would describe herself as driven, quirky, and sentimental, her friends had a slightly different take, detailing how her loved ones would describe her in her biography for the beloved competition series.

“My friends would describe me as a go-getter, even if it’s not always apparent. I’m always the person to organize the trip, plan the party, or really make an event happen. My catchphrase is basically ‘So I went ahead and made a GSheet for this…’ At the same time, they’d describe me as very personable and fiercely loyal. I will do anything to help those I care about — whether that be showing up with wine and a sympathetic ear after a long day, or stepping in myself.”

While socially she sounds like a perfect fit for Survivor, Mo has taken numerous other risks that have prepared her for the game — such as running a marathon, moving across the country with nothing but a trunk full of clothes, and more — but will it be enough to secure her the title of “Sole Survivor” and the million-dollar cash prize? Only time will tell…

To find out for yourself, catch the premiere of Survivor 46 on Wednesday, February 28 at 8pm ET/PT on CBS, as well as brand new episodes every Wednesday afterwards at the same time. With a cast that is equally as exceptional as Moriah “Mo” Gaynor, this season will definitely be a 10 out of 10!