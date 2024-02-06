Who is Randen Montalvo from ‘Survivor 46?’

Serving as one of the oldest members of the cast — coming in at 41 years old alongside Bhanu Gopal — Randen Montalvo is eager to give Survivor all that he’s got, serving as one of the 18 castaways who will be fighting for the title of “Sole Survivor” and the million-dollar cash prize on Survivor 46.

Originally from Brooklyn, New York, Randen had a rather rocky childhood, opening up about his upbringing in an interview posted to his Instagram profile, as well as detailing how it will help him in the game.

“I had a really hard childhood. That all stems from like a broken household, running away from foster homes and living on the streets. Nothing was given to me, and I had to force every single hand I was dealt in order to be who I am today… My children don’t know of my past. They don’t have any idea that daddy struggled in life. Every time I see my kids enjoy their life, it makes me extremely proud. I am signing up to struggle [on Survivor], and I worked so hard not to struggle. It’s full circle.”

As mentioned, Randen is now raising a family of his own, detailing who he truly is in his official biography for Survivor 46, which was shared via Entertainment Weekly today (February 5). Keep scrolling to see for yourself…

Now living in Orlando, Florida, Randen works as an aerospace technician, and serves in the armed forces of the United States of America as an active member of the Air Force. When he is not busy with either of these endeavors, the New York native enjoys sports cars, extreme sports, running endurance marathons, and spending time with his children.

Described as an analytical, persistent, passionate, and relentless individual by both himself and his friends, Randen hopes to play a game similar to Xander Hastings from Survivor 41 during his time on Survivor 46 — despite having an extremely large age gap — but will he manage to be equally as big of a challenge beast? Only time will tell…

To find out for yourself if Randen Montalvo manages to take home the title of “Sole Survivor” and the million-dollar cash prize, catch the premiere of Survivor 46 on Wednesday, February 28 at 8pm ET/PT on CBS, as well as brand new episodes every Wednesday afterwards at the same time. With a cast that is truly as unique as can be, this season is sure to knock your socks off!