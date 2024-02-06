Who is Quintavius “Q” Burdette from ‘Survivor 46?’

He has achieved success in life, but will he have equally as much success on the shores of Fiji?

If there is one thing you need to be successful as a real estate agent, you need to have charisma, and it is clear that future Survivor castaway Quintavius “Q” Burdette has exactly that. Lucky for the former Ole Miss football star, charisma is equally as valuable on the beloved competition series, instantaneously giving him a leg up on the competition as he heads into Survivor 46…

One of 17 children in his family, Q has always been living in a Survivor season of his own, diving into his upbringing, his career, his hobbies and interests, and more in his official biography for the hit competition show, which was posted to Entertainment Weekly today (February 5).

Keep scrolling to find out everything you need to know about the 29-year-old ahead of the highly-anticipated premiere of Survivor 46. He is seriously as successful as can be!

Stemming from Senatobia, Mississippi and currently living in Memphis, Tennessee, Q Burdette works as a real estate agent, however, this was not always the game plan. Starting out as a collegiate athlete and stumbling across real estate as a mistake, he detailed how he found this career path — as well as how he became the number two real estate agent in the country — in an interview posted to his Instagram profile.

“I’m the first in my family to ever go to college. I played football and ran track, so I had double duty. Within my small town, I’m only one of two that has ever played football in the SEC… I wanted something different, so I just Googled ‘What profession can I make what I’m worth?’ and real estate popped up. I didn’t have a clue about real estate, but fast forward two or three years later, I was the number two agent in the U.S.”

When he is not selling homes, Q enjoys fishing, riding four-wheelers, riding jet skis, and more, with his friends describing him as “the crazy risk-taking friend,” as well as someone that they can always count on.

Will the “brave, polite, and proud” castaway manage to take home the title of “Sole Survivor” and the million-dollar cash prize? He seems to think so…

“You could put me up against anybody and they’re done… I want to be in control from the start, so you know, I have to be careful to not make the bed that I don’t want to lay in, and if I can make it to that final three, I will have the best Tribal Council you guys ever seen. I can promise you that.”

To find out for yourself if Q Burdette is victorious in the end, catch the premiere of Survivor 46 on Wednesday, February 28 at 8pm ET/PT on CBS, as well as brand new episodes every Wednesday afterwards at the same time. This season is sure to blow previous seasons out of the water!