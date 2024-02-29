How many days does ‘Survivor’ last?

As of February 28, Survivor 46 is officially underway, and with a cast that is truly a 10 out of 10, it is already gearing up to be the best season of the “New Era” of the beloved competition series.

For those who are unfamiliar, the “New Era” of Survivor began in 2021, marking the first season since the COVID-19 pandemic. With the introduction of this new and improved version of the game, Survivor removed a great deal of negativity and controversy — with Kenzie Petty from Survivor 46 praising the “wokeness” of the show in more recent years — ultimately becoming a feel-good form of media during a time when individuals all across America needed it most.

In addition to this, Survivor removed themes, family visits, and a live reunion show in the “New Era” — as well as added even more game mechanics, such as the “Shot In The Dark” and “Beware Advantage,” as well as “Sweat vs Savvy” — but arguably the biggest change was the number of days that the castaways are abandoned on a Fijian island.

How many days does the Emmy Award-winning series last since beginning the “New Era” with Survivor 41? Keep scrolling to see for yourself…

How long is Survivor?

While the castaways used to see Final Tribal Council on day 39, those who fought for the title of “Sole Survivor” and the million-dollar cash prize in seasons 41 through 45 have seen Final Tribal Council occur on day 26 instead, something that will likely continue for years to come.

Cutting the length of the game down by 13 days, Survivor is now a sprint rather than a marathon, allowing contestants to go full steam ahead starting on day one, as exemplified during the premiere of Survivor 46.

With David Jelinsky already getting his torch snuffed, which of the 17 remaining contestants will see day 26, and who will ultimately be crowned the champion of the hit competition show? To see for yourself, tune into brand new episodes of Survivor 46 every Wednesday evening at 8pm ET/PT on CBS. With just one episode in the books, we can already tell that this season will be nothing short of spectacular, and we seriously cannot contain our excitement for what’s to come…