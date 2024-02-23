What is ‘Survivor 46’ star Kenzie Petty’s ‘Survivor’ hot take?

With the highly-anticipated premiere of Survivor 46 less than a week away, self-proclaimed social butterfly Kenzie Petty is a great castaway to choose as your winner pick for the forthcoming season of the hit competition show, coming in with several skills that will allow her to outwit, outplay, and outlast her fellow contestants and ultimately earn her the title of “Sole Survivor” and the million-dollar cash prize.

Recommended Videos

“Getting along with people is my bread and butter. Anyone can do good hair. It takes someone special to build a good relationship. That’s how I make my money. It’s how I’m going to make my money out here, and I know I can come across as a bimbo, and I get a lot of things done because of that… I’m thinking of these people like split ends, like sometimes they gotta go.”

This hair salon owner is sure to be a force to be reckoned with on the shores of Fiji, but how well does she know the game of Survivor as a whole? In a conversation with longtime Survivor journalist and reporter Mike Bloom, Kenzie proved that she knows the beloved competition series like the back of her hand, sharing a hot take of hers that dives deep into the Survivor lore.

What is this hot take exactly? Keep scrolling to find out for yourself…

What is Kenzie’s Survivor hot take?

Kenzie shared some words of wisdom while explaining her Survivor hot take in her exclusive interview with Parade, admitting that she feels so strongly about it, she has even argued about it on the internet. How wild is that?

“I like the wokeness! I think it’s here to stay, and I’m sorry if there are people at home on the couch that won’t watch anymore because Jeff doesn’t say, ‘Guys.’ They can kiss my *ss, as far as I’m concerned, because the world is changing. The nation is changing in a way that I am stoked to represent, stoked to be a part of, and I want it to catch faster, like wildfire. I’m here for the wokeness. I love the diversity. I love the representation. I want it to stick around.”

This hot take is a direct response to the criticism that Survivor has faced since beginning its “New Era” in Survivor 41, a shift that increased the importance of having more unique and diverse castaways on the show, all while getting rid of some of the more controversial elements that some of the earlier seasons of the series had to offer.

“Survivor is a microcosm of life. We’ve been saying that for 20 years. I’ve been saying it for three, but the collective I’m a part of now, it’s a microcosm of life. So why not reflect that on such a big platform? Give some people who haven’t always had a voice a voice and a platform to get their stories out there. That’s beautiful! It’s been a white man’s club for way too long, nut I’m here for the wokeness. I love it. I’m here for the girls, the gays, the theys. I’m here for everything in between.”

Kenzie is all about change in the world — and she believes that this should be reflected on our television screens as well — and we seriously could not agree more with this outlook.

To find out for yourself if this “resilient, resourceful, driven, self-sufficient, and adventurous” — as well as “forgiving, caring, reliable, fun, and smart” — castaway will take home the title of “Sole Survivor” and the million-dollar cash prize, catch the premiere of Survivor 46 on CBS on Wednesday, February 28 at 8pm ET/PT, as well as brand new episodes every Wednesday afterwards.

With a cast that is filled with uniqueness and diversity, Survivor 46 is about to be a real treat for fans of the franchise, especially those who appreciate the wokeness like Kenzie.