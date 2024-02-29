What is Liz Wilcox’s biggest ‘Survivor 46’ secret?

Survivor 46 star Liz Wilcox already spilled to the Nami tribe — consisting of Liz, Tevin Davis, Hunter McKnight, Randen Montalvo, Venus Vafa, and Soda Thompson — that she is an extremely successful businesswoman, seemingly rubbing some of her fellow castaways the wrong way, but it looks like there is another secret that she is trying to keep under wraps during her stint on the show.

Recommended Videos

While she has been incredibly open with her tribemates thus far — even sliding in a joke about her ex-husband, whom she left after “there was a moment in [her] marriage where [she] knew it wouldn’t work” — there is a major element to this 35-year-old’s past that she believes will place a target on her back, and we seriously could not agree more.

In an exclusive interview with Entertainment Weekly, Liz revealed what this secret is. Keep scrolling to find out for yourself…

Liz Wilcox’s Survivor secret

Photo via CBS

Trying to fly under the radar within the Nami tribe — seemingly already having a misstep by revealing how many businesses she owns — Liz revealed to Survivor writer and reporter Dalton Ross something that she plans on keeping a secret from her fellow castaways:

“Something about me that I don’t want anyone to know is I actually have a master’s degree in leadership. I went to school. I know how to lead, and I know leader is a sort of bad word in Survivor, but I think leadership gets a bad rep. There’s a difference between managing and leading, and so I don’t have to tell anyone that I’m a leader in order to just get it done, and honestly, I think it’s the only thing that I’m going to hide about myself.”

Everyone knows that being bossy — especially in the pre-merge portion of the game — secures you a one-way ticket to Ponderosa. If Liz is able to keep her master’s degree in leadership to herself, will she manage to outwit, outplay, and outlast her tribemates, ultimately securing the title of “Sole Survivor” and the million-dollar cash prize? We will just have to wait and see…

To find out for yourself, catch brand new episodes of Survivor 46 each and every Wednesday at 8pm ET/PT on CBS. With a cast that is truly a 10 out of 10, this season is gearing up to be the best one of the “New Era” of the Emmy Award-winning series, and we seriously cannot contain our excitement.