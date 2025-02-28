A Hollywood veteran has joined the cast of ‘Euphoria’ season 3 after fans snapped Zendaya on set

After being struck by multiple delays, the third season of Euphoria seems to be moving full steam ahead, with a Hollywood veteran recently joining the already starry cast.

Given the buzziness of the series — which follows a group of high schoolers in the fictional town of East Highland, California — one could fan-cast an array of A-listers who could join the show (Pamela Anderson as Sydney Sweeney’s mom?) but the one to officially seal the deal was none other than Sharon Stone. That’s right, the Basic Instinct star is making the jump to the small screen, with HBO confirming her involvement for the third season of Euphoria.

Before you begin feverishly theorizing, we don’t yet know the details of Stone’s role. However, in the absence of any specifics, some fans have suggested that Stone’s character may serve as a mentor, therapist, or counsellor to Rue, the main character played by Zendaya. In any case, Stone seems thrilled to have joined the series, celebrating the news in a statement provided by HBO. “There is little more exciting than going to work with this team of thrilling talent,” the Academy Award-nominee said in a statement.

“From the genius of [series creator] Sam Levinson to the raw sophistication of this profoundly moving cast and tight crew. I am honored to be Euphoric.” The casting news comes amid a flurry of new developments surrounding Euphoria’s third season, which is said to kick off after a time-jump of five years, following the characters after they’ve graduated high school. Stone joins the cast alongside returning names like Jacob Elordi, Maude Apatow, Hunter Schafer, Alexa Demie, Eric Dane, Colman Domingo, Sweeney and Zendaya.

Sharon Stone has been cast in Season 3 of “Euphoria.”



Aside from those returning castmates, we do know that a few actors who appeared in season one and two will not feature in the upcoming installment. Barbie Ferreira, who portrayed Kat, and Storm Reid, who played Rue’s sister, Gia, are not on board for season three, but details of their departure remain murky. Angus Cloud, who sadly passed away in 2023, will also not return. Production on the season began in early February, and since then, photos from the filming of the new installment have gone viral on social media.

That viral image featured Zendaya as Rue, peeking through the window of a smoke shop. According to social media users, the video was snapped in Van Nuys, a neighborhood in the central San Fernando Valley region, Los Angeles. Euphoria adds to a long list of upcoming projects in the works for Zendaya, who was just announced on the cast of Dreamworks’ much-anticipated sequel, Shrek 5. She will voice the role of Felicia, the daughter of Shrek (voiced by Mike Meyers) and Fiona (Cameron Diaz).

Elsewhere, Zendaya will appear as MJ in the fourth installment of Tom Holland’s Spider-Man franchise, alongside another role in Chrisopher Nolan’s next project. Zendaya is also reportedly being eyed for a role in the reboot of 9 to 5, with Ariana Grande and Sweeney also reportedly attached.

