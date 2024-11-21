Forgot password
Storm Reid as Gia Bennett in 'Euphoria'
Image via Max
Category:
TV
News

‘No more iconic crying pics’: ‘Euphoria’ just lost a cast member who cried her way into our hearts

Another one bites the glitter.
Image of Demi Phillips
Demi Phillips
|

Published: Nov 21, 2024 09:29 am

As Euphoria continues to drag along, the many brilliant actors attached to the famous teen drama are now knee-deep in pursuing other projects. As such, it shouldn’t come as a major surprise that not everyone is returning for the long-awaited season 3.

Storm Reid, who won fans’ hearts as the emotionally traumatized Gia Bennett, officially broke many hearts after announcing her departure from the series. It’s been five years since the show debuted, and with multiple delays in production, the cast continues to get smaller. Now, with Reid officially bowing out, we’re forced to bid farewell to one of the most relatable characters on the show.

Storm Reid says goodbye to Euphoria

In a quick chat with Rotten Tomatoes at the Governors Awards, Reid expressed gratitude for her time on Euphoria, and announced she will not be returning for the show’s third season. “I’m very excited for season 3,” she began. “Unfortunately Gia’s not returning… Euphoria’s a really special thing, and I’m so glad that’s a part of my legacy and that I was a part of such a cultural phenomenon.”

While she didn’t explain why Gia won’t return, Reid’s schedule is undoubtedly packed. Alongside her acting projects, she’s pursuing a dramatic arts major at the University of Southern California and a minor in African American studies. Fans, however, were quick to mourn her departure. One tweeted,  “Sigh, no more iconic crying pics/memes … we lost.” Altogether, the sentiment is universal: Gia’s absence will be deeply felt.

Gia Bennett: The heart of the series

Gia Bennett wasn’t just another supporting character; she was the emotional core of the Bennett family. As Rue spiraled deeper into addiction, Gia’s heartbreak, frustration, and fierce love for her sister were palpable in every scene. While her character might not be central to Rue’s everyday storyline, Gia serves to depict the toll that her addiction has taken on the Bennett family. 

Her teary confrontations and vulnerability provided some of the show’s most poignant moments, reminding us of the collateral damage addiction leaves in its wake. Although Gia’s role in season 2 was more subdued, her powerful argument with Rue about drug use pretty much cemented her as a fan favorite. But on a lighter note, Gia’s crying face soon became meme gold. Her expressions of pain and confusion were so raw that they spawned countless memes and “crying Gia” reaction pics, making her a memorable and humorous part of the overall Euphoria experience.

What’s next for Euphoria?

Euphoria has faced its fair share of hurdles. Renewed in February 2022, season 3 has been delayed repeatedly due to Sam Levinson’s work on The Idol and the writers’ and actors’ strikes. Filming is now slated to begin in 2025, meaning fans might not see a new episode until late 2025 or early 2026, nearly six years after the show’s debut in 2019. But the question of the authenticity of the proposed filming date is still up in the air. Adding to the uncertainty, Reid’s exit follows Barbie Ferreira’s decision to leave the series, raising questions about how the ensemble cast will evolve. 

While Gia won’t be part of Euphoria’s next chapter, there are many other captivating actors on the show, and the proposed time-skip for the new season is an interesting pivot. But with delay after delay, nobody, including the actors, are holding their breaths for Euphoria’s immediate return. Moreover, Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney have signed up for new projects, which worries fans about the show’s overall fate.

Author
Image of Demi Phillips
Demi Phillips
When he’s not out exploring the underground music scene, Demilade Phillips covers entertainment news and other exciting topics for We Got This Covered. He scored his Bachelor’s in International Relations and has been writing for almost a decade on the things he’s most passionate about: music, black excellence, anime, and pop culture.
