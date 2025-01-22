Jennifer Aniston is eyeing Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney and Ariana Grande for a ‘9 to 5’ remake and we simply aren’t ready

Jennifer Aniston is reportedly searching for three lead stars for her upcoming 9 to 5 remake, with sources saying the actress has landed on Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney and Ariana Grande.

The three main characters are perhaps the only ones worthy to replace Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin and Dolly Parton, who starred as mothers in the 1980 cult classic. It’s said that Aniston, who is spearheading the production of the reboot, is looking to tie down the in-demand trio, each of whom has enjoyed unprecedented success over the last 12 months. Both Zendaya and Grande landed Golden Globe nods for their roles in Challengers and Wicked, respectively, while Sweeney is still coasting off the blockbuster behemoth that was Anyone But You.

Bringing the trio to a full-circle moment, Zendaya and Grande have each navigated the teen pop star to actress pipeline, while the former starred alongside Sweeney in HBO’s Euphoria. At this point, talk of the three actresses appearing in Aniston’s 9 to 5 comes from inside sources, who claim that Aniston is going full steam ahead on the project after wrapping season four of The Morning Show. “With another season of [the series] in the can, Jen is focused on getting her 9 to 5 remake in shape,” the source said.

They added that the script for the reboot is “looking good,” and that Aniston’s next move will be “recruiting some next-generation talent.” If the insider is to be believed, there are only “a handful of names” on Aniston’s list of potential stars, and three of those “at the top” are Sweeney, Zendaya and Grande. The three stars are being pursued by Aniston — who is also said to appear in the reboot in some form — because they have “proven they can do comedy and bring their own fan bases” to the project, the source said.

However, legions of fans face a hurdle en route to seeing these icons share the screen for an already iconic project, and that’s the ever-boring reality of competing schedules. Apparently, Zendaya and Sweeney are “heavily booked for the next twelve months” and since Aniston reportedly wants to make the movie next year, these scheduling conflicts could be a “problem,” the insider said.

Adding further doubt is the claim that the 9 to 5 reboot is yet to be officially greenlit by production company Twentieth Century Studios, which is why Aniston is eyeing such buzzy actresses in the first place. “Getting a ‘yes’ from one of these actresses, and making them permanent members of ‘Team Aniston’, is the key step that Jen is undertaking right now,” the source said, adding that securing even one member of the trio “can add to the momentum of the project.”

It’s said that Aniston first got the ball rolling on the remake while working alongside Parton on the 2018 film Dumplin’, which Aniston produced and to which Parton contributed the soundtrack. As for Parton’s potential appearance in the reboot, the source claims Aniston wants the singer to be “involved in a big way.”

Last year, when responding to reports of the reboot, Parton said she was “hoping they might find a way” for her to appear in the film alongside former co-stars Tomlin and Fonda. Alongside Dumplin’ and the potential 9 to 5 remake, Aniston has produced films like Cake, The Switch, Life of Crime and Murder Mystery.

