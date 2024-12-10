The Golden Globe nominations are here, and a crime caper that celebrates trans visibility is leading the nomination race

Jacques Audiard’s divisive musical Emilia Pérez came from left field and dominated the 2025 Golden Globe nominations with 10 nods.

Recommended Videos

The drug cartel caper starring Selena Gomez, Zoe Saldaña, and Karla Sofia Gascón tallied more nominations than any other feature film in contention and scored a coveted Best Motion Picture nod. This makes it the most nominated comedy or musical in Golden Globes history.

The full list of Emilia Pérez nominations:

Original Score

Director

Screenplay

Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

Motion Picture – Non-English Language

Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy (for Karla Sofìa Gascón)

Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture (for both Gomez and Saldaña)

Original Song (for both “El Mal” and “Mi Camino”)

The film’s closest competition came from A24’s The Brutalist (seven nods), the church chamber piece Conclave (six), Sean Baker’s screwball dramedy Anora (five), and body horror The Substance (five). Wicked, Challengers, The Wild Robot, and A Real Pain followed with four nominations each.

Acquired by Netflix following the film’s 2024 Cannes Film Festival premiere, Emilia Pérez is many things, Gascón told the streaming giant’s TUDUM editorial team. “You have an action movie that’s not an action movie, a drama that’s not a drama, a comedy that’s not a comedy,” she explained. “It is such a great gift, and I’m so proud to be part of it.”

The story follows a successful lawyer, Rita (Saldaña), who helps a cartel leader fake their death and undergo gender-affirming medical treatment under a new name: Emilia. “Rita wishes that she would just have this one opportunity, just any opportunity that will make her break out and break this glass ceiling that she finds herself never being able to shatter,” Saldaña said. “And when the opportunity presents itself, she doesn’t think twice. She just takes it.”

Gomez plays Emilia’s wife, Jessi. “In the beginning of the film, Jessi is very much content with the life that she’s living with the family in Mexico, and that’s kind of where she was rooted,” Gomez shared. “I think she gets so discombobulated once there is a sudden move, and she doesn’t know what to do.” Their three lives are upended when Emilia suddenly reenters their orbit, and this intertwining of fates is set to emotional original music by Clément Ducol and Camille Dalmais.

The movie was released earlier in 2024 on Netflix and was met with a divisive critical response. Despite that, it racked up decent numbers on Rotten Tomatoes, with 76 percent on the Tomatometer and a 75 percent audience score. Many of the positive reviews make reference to the movie’s audacity and genre-bending.

Some trans critics did not connect with the film, however. Glaad called it a “profoundly retrograde portrayal of a trans woman” and Autostraddle’s Drew Burnett Gregory wrote that it’s “the most unique cis nonsense you’ll ever see.” The latter said Emilia Pérez contains a litany of harmful tropes, which isn’t helped by the film having a cisgender director.

While the response to the film overall has been inharmonious, clearly it’s going down well with awards bodies. And with 10 Golden Globe nominations, the musical has a fair shot at Oscar nods to add to its growing pile.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy