‘She looks like Black Beauty by Lana Del Rey’: Selena Gomez rocks Old Hollywood elegance so well she may be an actual time traveler

Emilia Pérez is one of the most anticipated Netflix releases after receiving critical acclaim during its premiere at the Cannes Film Festival. The musical drama stars Zoe Saldaña, Karla Sofía Gascón, and Selena Gomez, and the latter has been a wonder throughout the film’s press tour and wowed again with her Old Hollywood vibes at the Los Angeles premiere.

Selena Gomez has always understood the assignment on the red carpet and, as the press tour for Emilia Pérez is coming to an end, her style never took a break. After pulling off many amazing outfits for her London, U.K. events, including a red princess gown, the Only Murders in the Building actress is back to the variations she always favors: dark, elegant outfits.

Selena Gomez was a wonder in an all-black outfit

Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

For the Emilia Pérez Los Angeles premiere, Selena Gomez pulled off Old Hollywood with a monochromatic black outfit from head to toe. She donned an elegant off-the-shoulder Elie Saab dress with a satin design around the top and across her bodice, combined with black taffeta. The floor-length black gown also included a short train, and Selena accessorized the lock with a pair of long, over-the-elbow black gloves, and finished with black leather pointed-toe pumps. As for her jewelry, she went for a single piece: a pair of diamond hoop earrings.

She maintained the sophisticated elegant look with a slick back bun. Her makeup was elegant and subtle, with brown eyeshadow, a subtle wing, and some white glitter for an extra oomph of shine. She combined it with elegant foxy eyelashes, a subtle blush, and matte nude lipstick.

Selena Gomez didn’t miss one look on this press tour, and fans couldn’t help but appreciate her ability to combine the elegant style with a modern approach.

Her amazing looks are thanks to the expert touch of Hollywood stylist Erin Walsh, who collaborates with other stylish actors like Anne Hathaway and Elizabeth Banks. The entire press tour was a wonder, as Selena Gomez combined many iconic designers, including Yves Saint Laurent, Oscar de la Renta, Vera Wang, Schiaparelli, and more.

Seeing Selena Gomez out and happy on the red carpet is a dream come true for many Selenators. The singer and actress has struggled in the spotlight, as well as her health and mental issues, but she’s better than ever, and all her appearances prove that. Gomez has felt more comfortable than ever to pull off all kinds of amazing styles.

On Oct. 19, she stepped out again at the Academy Museum Gala, bringing yet another amazing look. This time, she wore an Alaïa halter dress with a generous cleavage thanks to its exposed leather bustier. The navy velvet gown hugged her body, ending with a short train. As for her overall look, the actress upped the glam with a series of Tiffany & Co. jewelry, a cuff, several rings, and High Tide earrings. She wore a subtle smokey eye, a natural lip, and a flippy bob.

Dark colors are definitely Selena Gomez’s top choice lately, but her red dresses for the London events are worth remembering. The custom bow Oscar de la Renta gown she wore on Oct. 11 was a princess’ dream, a dress she exchanged later for a Rachel Gilbert midi dress later the same day.

The Emilia Pérez promo is nearing its end as the film will premiere on Netflix on Nov. 13, and, although I’m not ready to give up Selena Gomez’s killer outfits yet, we’ll get to enjoy her in one of her best performances yet, which I call a win.

