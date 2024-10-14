‘She styles everyone’s hearts’: Selena Gomez gives a fresh spin on the countryside chic with this perfect fall office outfit

Selena Gomez is currently extremely busy promoting her new Netflix film Emilia Pérez. Known for her beauty and style, her latest commitments also allowed her to fully lean into the fall season with the best countryside chic plaid outfit, all while serving look after look.

Recommended Videos

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO “THEY SAID WHAT!?” OUR NEWSLETTER ON THE DUMBEST HEADLINES IN POLITICS THIS WEEK

As she’s out and about in London, U.K., Selena Gomez fully adopted the countryside chic to her latest event. On Oct. 13, the actress and singer attended the Netflix Awards Brunch as the epitome of elegance with a classic office outfit perfect for the season.

The Only Murders in the Building star wore a vintage-looking wool plaid set from Schiaparelli, giving a fresh spin on the countryside chic trend by pairing it with large gold buttons in different designs. She also wore a pair of black sheer things and black knee-high boots. To complete the ensemble, she accessorized with gold hoop earrings.

Selena Gomez embraced the English preppy style

The refined outfit is the perfect office aesthetic for the fall season, and it was the perfect fit for Selena Gomez as she embraced the English preppy style. Defined as combining classic influences with a casual approach, Gomez nailed it, especially as she was in the U.K. while promoting her latest critically acclaimed film.

Gomez has been serving lewks on a platter for everyone with the help of her stylist Erin Walsh, as the actress has been busy promoting her latest critically acclaimed film. Some of her engagements included multiple red-carpet stops, an appearance on The Graham Norton Show, and the Netflix celebratory brunch.

Serve after serve 😍 — ♥️💁‍♀️ (@farhanaa2) October 13, 2024 She stiles everyone hearts — Irraa (@Irraa24) October 13, 2024

On Friday, she turned heads as she donned a gorgeous, floor-length Oscar de la Renta gown at the London Film Festival. As she went all in for the formal event, she continued to give Fall Queen at the rest of the events.

At the Deadlines Contenders, Selena Gomez went further with the office style as she was all-business set with her Emilia Pérez co-stars. The star wore a classic dark grey suit with an oversized jacket, a black V-neck blouse, and a black-and-gold belt, with pointed black shoes and possibly the same gold hoop earrings.

As for an evening outfit, she went all-glam for a gala screening. She continued the all-black style, but this time, she added some twists. She wore a black sheer, embellished dress with a matching oversized blazer from Erden, a London-based designer. She paired it with black Christian Louboutin heels and long diamond earrings, taking the elevated office style to a new level.

The actress tapped further into the power of a black dress at a screening at BAFTA on Oct. 13, 2024. She wore a black Elie Saab gown from the Pre-Fall 2024 collection, with a generous display of cleavage, intricate short sleeves, and a pleated skirt. She further wore black pointed shoes and accessorized with diamond earrings and rings.

Her style over the past few weeks has been on point and in sync with the carefully chosen image she has created over the last few years, combining timeless elegance and glamour with a modern twist. Plus, she has given us plenty of inspiration for our day-to-day office style.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy