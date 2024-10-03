‘She livin’ her BEST life’: Selena Gomez dancing closely with her new costar has people forgetting about Benny Blanco already, and you will, too

Selena Gomez is having the time of her life, and we’re here for it. With a new season of Only Murders in the Building currently airing, a beloved series that has already been renewed for another season, the upcoming critically acclaimed musical Emilia Pérez, and a new partnership between Rare Beauty and Sephora ahead of World Mental Health Day, the recently-crowned billionaire truly has it all. And she’s here to flaunt it.

Gomez’s journey to her current happiness hasn’t been this easy and the singer/actress has been very open about her mental struggle, lupus diagnosis, and her difficulties with the media criticism. However, she’s now doing better than ever, as her career has never been better, her business is thriving, and her personal life is finally on the right track.

However, earlier this week, as Selena Gomez attended Sabrina Carpenter’s concert, she drew attention not only for her lascivious moves that she hadn’t flaunted online for a while, but her dancing partner, who, no, wasn’t Benny Blanco. The actress and the music producer first collaborated on a couple of songs on Gomez’s Revival album in 2015, and some more songs the following years, but it wasn’t until 2023 that the two became a couple and Selena can’t stop telling everyone how madly in love they are. So, has anything changed?

Selena Gomez’s dance with her Emilia Pérez costar Édgar Ramírez sent the internet into a frenzy

Selena Gomez posted several videos from her night out — which didn’t include Benny Blanco. However, it did lead to a lot of speculation about their relationship as one of the clips showed her dancing closely with Édgar Ramírez, leading to fans wondering whether they were still together. One of the videos was of her dancing alone to “Juno,” and another having fun with their friends, with Ramírez dancing behind her during “Espresso.”

The duo, who play Jessi Del Monte and Gustavo Brun in the upcoming Jacques Audiard film Emilia Pérez, had no problem showing off their moves. Fans couldn’t help but notice their intense chemistry and were there for it. “No because they look SO good,” wrote one fan, with another adding, “The chemistry is there.” People seemed thrilled about Gomez living her best life, and had completely forgotten about Benny Blanco. Selena, on the other hand, hadn’t forgotten about her loving boyfriend.

If you’re looking for drama, though, this is as dramatic as it gets. Because there’s nothing more to the story, as Gomez and Ramírez are longtime friends. Following the speculation, the “Love You Like a Love Song” singer hopped on her TikTok Story, writing, “Omg how dare I dance with my bestie,” she wrote on top of the video in her now-deleted story while sharing a fan-edited video of her and Edgar dancing together at a Beyoncé concert last year.

If you’re not familiar with the actor, the two-time Primetime Emmy-nominated Édgar Ramírez has been around for a long time. He starred in films like 2007’s The Bourne Ultimatum, 2012’s Wrath of the Titans, and 2021’s Jungle Cruise, as well as also the second season of the series American Crime Story, the limited series The Undoing, and Dr. Death.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Gomez noted that she had “so much fun” at the concert and declared herself a “huge Sabrina fan,” as it’s the law. “I lived my life. Properly,” Gomez proudly announced. She has since deleted the videos, but they are still alive and well thanks to the wonder of the internet. And she and Blanco have never been better, so all’s well that ends well, as there is no trouble in paradise.

