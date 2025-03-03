Does Adrien Brody have children?

Adrien Brody has once again conquered Tinseltown and can add a much-deserved new Oscar statuette to his awards cabinet. Over his decades-long career, he’s appeared in a range of genres and repeatedly showcasing his versatility as an actor, but fans are naturally curious about his personal life as well.

In 2003, at just 29 years old, Brody made history as the youngest actor to win an Oscar for Best Actor, earning the prestigious honor for his powerful performance in the adaptation of a real-life survival story in The Pianist (2002). In 2025, he’s once again bagged that award for playing his lead role in The Brutalist. Despite his accolades and continued success, Brody has lived a relatively private life, keeping personal details out of the public eye. But curiosity lingers and one of the questions fans want to know the answer to is whether he has any children.

Brody has been in relationships with other public figures in the past, but he does not have children with any of his past partners. He’s currently in a relationship with Georgina Chapman, the co-founder of the fashion label Marchesa and ex-wife of disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein. Chapman filed for divorce from Weinstein after several allegations of sexual assault came out against him in 2017, and she started dating Brody a couple of years afterward.

According to an interview with Vogue, Brody and Chapman were introduced to each other while on a trip to Puerto Rico. They bonded over their shared birthday and, interestingly, had matching outfits when they first met. Although the couple does not have children together, Brody seems to have a close relationship with Chapman’s children that she had with Weinstein – India, born in 2010, and Dashiell, born in 2013.

In a separate Vogue interview in 2018 at the time of Weinstein’s arrest, Chapman said that she’s experienced a multitude of emotions in the aftermath, sometimes just crying for her children. Back then, she said, “I’m going to create something better for my children out of this.” And it seems that’s just what she did with Brody by her side.

Since the two started dating, they have been spotted in different locations with India and Dashiell in tow. In 2023, they were spotted on a trip to Saint Tropez, where they were photographed walking by the beach and taking a boat toward a luxury yacht. In a touching moment during his acceptance speech at the 2025 Academy Awards, the actor thanked them, saying, “Dash and India, I know it’s been a roller coaster, but thank you for accepting me into your life.” In addition, he revealed the sweet nickname the children have for him, saying, “Popsie’s coming home a winner.”

Brody doesn’t have biological children of his own, but the few simple words he said speak volumes of the deep bond he shares with Chapman’s children and how he embraces being a father figure to them. This shows that family isn’t just about genetics, but the bonds that we choose to create with the people we care for.

