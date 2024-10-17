Selena Gomez wrapped herself in a delicious red bow at the London Film Festival and somehow we all missed it

Selena Gomez is having the time of her life. She’s currently promoting her highly anticipated film Emilia Pérez, but her outfits during the press tour are a star on their own. That said, one of them in particular had her looking like the sweetest Christmas present, bringing the red trend to new heights.

During the film’s promotion in the U.K., Gomez switched several outfits, mostly focusing on dark colors and elevating the English preppy style to fit the location. However, for the BFI London Film Festival on Oct. 11, she was a vision in red and somehow the outfit doesn’t get enough attention.

Yes, Gomez gave so many stunning outfits and it’s difficult to focus on them all — especially as she graced us with this fall office outfit I’m gonna wear forever — but there’s nothing like a classic red dress. Especially since it’s a custom one from a major brand, and she absolutely killed the look, the way you’d expect her to.

Selena Gomez’s Emilia Pérez outfits were headline-worthy

For the red carpet, she wore a stunning Oscar de la Renta red gown, complete with a red bow at the waistline. The amazing red dress is even more impressive as it was custom-made since it’s only available in pink. Gomez donned matching red-pointed-toe Christian Louboutin heels, and Chaumet jewelry, which included a diamond necklace, and dangle earrings, making her look like a million bucks.

As for her makeup and hair, she wore a nude lip with subtle winged eyeliner, her hair up in a sleek ponytail with two strands framing her face.

The Only Murders in the Building actress collaborates with fashion stylist Erin Walsh for her head-turning looks, whose clients also include Anne Hathaway, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Elizabeth Banks.

This isn’t the only time Selena donned a red dress for the Emilia Perez press tour in London. Later that day, following the red carpet premiere, she ditched the Oscar de la Renta princess gown for a more comfortable midi dress. This time, the open-shoulder red gown was from Rachel Gilbert called the Daria Dress. She kept the same Chaumet jewelry, pairing the look with a satin clutch bag from Roger Vivier, and red satin sandals with an ankle strap.

As I said, Gomez was a vision throughout the entire press tour, especially in the U.K. Aside from the red gowns, she focused on darker colors for the entirety of her London stay, which is on point with her usual red carpet look. The first outfit on Oct. 10 was a Schiaparelli black velvet floor dress with subtle gold accents, including the signature golden keyhole cutout at the collar.

She also went full-on business with a Yves Saint Laurent cashmere suit, a black blouse, and a black leather belt with gold accents, paired with Jimmy Choo pumps. She later switched to an Erdem outfit with Louboutin pumps and Aariya jewelry. She later embodied the perfect fall country chic outfit with another Schiaparelli look, this time with a two-set jacket and miniskirt.

Serving look after look might sound difficult for many, but Gomez having the time of her life is exactly what we’re all so glad to see. After focusing on her physical and mental health, the star is killing it in every area imaginable. Her beauty company, Rare Beauty, helped her reach billionaire status. She has a loving boyfriend, producer Benny Blanco. Hulu already renewed the Emmy-winning series Only Murders in the Building for a fifth season, and she’s getting Oscar buzz for her performance in the upcoming role in the Emilia Perez Netflix film.

Now that she’s back in New York City, she continued the business style by showing off her legs for days. Wearing a Frances Miranda dress paired with the Nensi Dojaka jacket-mini dress, Gomez can’t help but win our hearts with her elegant and confident style, all the while her acting career continues to blossom to exceptional heights.

