‘Witness a story that’s as powerful as the woman who lived it’: Sydney Sweeney looks unrecognizable for her role of a lifetime

Sydney Sweeney has proven herself to be a diverse and brilliant actress, with roles in Euphoria and The White Lotus and, in contrast, the romantic comedy Anyone But You. However, her upcoming performance in the biopic Charlotte about International Hall of Fame boxer Christy Martin really excites us, because the bombshell actress has completely transformed.

Recommended Videos

Sweeney is unrecognizable. She sports a short-cropped hairstyle and ditches her classic blonde for a darker hue. She also appears to have waved goodbye to her glam team for this performance to focus on what is important: Martin’s tremendous skill and incredible life story. The actress has approached the role of a lifetime with dedication and enthusiasm. She has shared her filming journey with fans on Instagram, posting several pictures from the David Michôd-directed film set, and praising Martin in her caption.

Sydney Sweeney proves her dedication to her acting career with her chameleon-like ability to transform her appearance

In October, Sweeney informed fans she had been “immersed in training to bring to life the story of an incredible woman — a true champion who fought battles both inside and outside the ring.” The battles Martin faced include horrific abuse at the hands of her ex-husband and former manager, James Martin, who attacked her and attempted to kill her in 2010.

Sweeney followed up more recently with two pictures and a heartfelt message about her performance and the woman who inspired it. In the first photo, she can be seen posing next to Martin, and in the second, she shares a snap of boxing gloves that she will treasure forever because they have been addressed to her and signed by Martin. Although pictures speak a thousand words, and there is much for us to comment on here, the actress’s caption demanded attention.

“We have wrapped filming Christy Martin’s story, and it has been one of the most emotional, transformative experiences of my life,” Sweeney wrote. “Christy’s journey is so deeply inspiring, and having her by my side during this process was nothing short of surreal. There were moments on set where I’d glance over at her standing by the monitors, cheering us on, and I’d just become so emotional. Knowing what she’s endured, what she’s pushed through to be there in that moment—it made me want to cry.” She also used the caption to thank the crew, the director, and fellow actors for the hard work and passion they brought to this project.

Sweeney continued, “I can’t wait for you all to see it — not only because I’m proud of the transformation and the work I’ve poured into it, but because Christy’s story deserves to be told. And yes, you’ll get to see me kick some serious ass (like seriously kicked some a**).” To conclude, the star had high praise, informing fans how this was their opportunity to “witness a story that’s as powerful as the woman who lived it.”

This photo on Sydney Sweeney’s Instagram (where she boasts 22.9 million fans) is a sharp contrast between the playfulness of her most recent post in honor of her appearance on The Laneige Show, which shows the star looking stunning as she poses in front of the show’s sign. Her blonde hair falls gently against her shoulders, and she smiles widely while wearing a fitted black midi dress. It is classic and sophisticated but also shows off her curves. To complete her look, she opted for strappy sandals (and this is the Sweeney that fans have come to know and love).

In the caption, she wrote, “Memories from hosting my first game show with the girls Syd & Sweeney when in doubt, @laneige_us water bank is the answer! #laneige_partner.” To say fans are excited would be an understatement, and reactions have included praise for her beauty, thirst trap remarks, and expressions of love.

Not that you needed another reason to take Sydney Sweeney seriously, but she is one supremely talented individual and clearly also a bit of a chameleon!

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy