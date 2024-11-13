‘All of it is fake’: Sydney Sweeney speaks out against Hollywood women who repeatedly tear other women down

It can’t be said that Sydney Sweeney isn’t a versatile actor. HBO Max alone has been the site of some of her most memorable works from Euphoria, to The White Lotus, and a small but instrumental part in Sharp Objects.

But however many women prove themselves time and time again, it will never be enough for some. Sweeney was recently featured in an article for Vanity Fair where she revealed the sad truth about the entertainment industry today.

“It’s very disheartening to see women tear other women down. Especially when women who are successful in other avenues of their industry see younger talent working really hard — hoping to achieve whatever dreams that they may have — and then trying to bash and discredit any work that they’ve done.”

Sweeney explored the concept of women helping women, something that was never a priority in Hollywood, or any industry. Following the spotlight in entertainment due to the #MeToo movement, women appeared to have the space to be more open about their experiences. But even though many have had a show of support, Sweeney states that is all fake. She has been on the receiving end of cruel behavior from other women.

“This entire industry, all people say is ‘Women empowering other women.’ None of it’s happening. All of it is fake and a front for all the other s— that they say behind everyone’s back.” Sadly, most of Hollywood had a front-row seat to one incident she was referring to. Producer Carol Baum spoke to film critic Janet Maslin about Sweeney which the Daily Mail reported. Baum targeted Sweeney’s acting ability and appearance in an unnecessary statement. The former Buffy the Vampire Slayer producer is also an adjunct professor at USC and reportedly shared her criticisms about the actor with her class.

Unsurprisingly, her disparaging remarks were picked up quickly, prompting Sweeney’s reps to make a statement:

“To unjustly disparage a fellow female producer speaks volumes about Ms. Baum’s character.”

At 27, Sweeney has set herself apart from many performers of her age. Not only has she shown her talents on HBO Max, but proven her ambitions in many other entertainment spheres.

Sydney Sweeney is an accomplished actor and producer

Sydney Sweeney has not been shy about her professional pursuits and nor should she be. The actor has fought hard to make the projects she wants by any means necessary. While her film Madame Web was universally panned, the actor acknowledged it was a stepping stone. It allowed her to cultivate a relationship with Sony to get Anyone But You made.

Carol Baum calls the film just a story about two people who hate each other, but would she lob such insults at the playwright behind it? Anyone But You is a loose interpretation of Much Ado About Nothing, the Shakespearean classic of lovers to enemies to lovers. The film is not even Sweeney’s greatest achievement.

Her recent horror venture, Immaculate, would not have gotten made if the actor hadn’t interceded on its behalf. Sweeney had auditioned for the movie a decade ago but it never got made. The White Lotus actor was so passionate about the project that years later, she contacted the writer, Andrew Lobel, to revamp the script and finally get it made. Unlike others in Hollywood, Sweeney is interested in helping others. In the actor’s own words, she is still “trying to figure it out” and has shown that amounts to rather quite a lot.

