Do we know what the ‘extremely important’ royal announcement could be? The royal news claims, explained

Since the early days of 2024, the world has remained fixated on the ever-present mysteries happening with the Royal Family. And with the internet buzzing with talk of a “major announcement,”it’s clear that the people want answers.

Since last month, the general concern happening in regards to the royals has been pointed at King Charles III and his previously announced cancer diagnosis. However, the aforementioned diagnosis has since been considerably overshadowed by the unexpected and intriguing disappearance of Kate Middleton from the public eye. In the aftermath of the Princess of Wales receiving “abdominal surgery,” Middleton has since disappeared and there have been no conclusive images of since Christmas.

Flash forward to today, and a major announcement from the royal family has been rumored, and is expected to happen “at any moment.” As a result, royal followers and regular civilians alike are collectively scratching their heads and wondering what exactly this monumental announcement could entail.

So, do we know what the “extremely important” announcement is?

Photo via Mario Testino/Art Partner/PA Wire via AP

At the current time of this writing, no, we don’t know exactly what any major announcement is or that there will even be one. In fact, given that the source of the story appears to be TikTok we’re betting that this is social media working itself up into a fury over nothing.

That being said, it’s worth noting that a heap of speculation has already been discussed after it was rumored that a major announcement will take place. One significant topic of speculation and discussion has been the possible death of King Charles III, who has been battling an undisclosed form of cancer for the last few months. With the announcement looming, many folks online have speculated that he might have quietly passed over St. Patrick’s Day weekend, but this information has yet to be publicly confirmed.

On the other hand, a large portion of people have instead speculated that the major announcement from the royal family will focus on the disappearance of Middleton, with many speculating that Prince William entered an affair with longtime friend Rose Hanbury. As a result, it is being highly speculated that Prince William will reveal a potential split from the Princess of Wales, or that Middleton herself will make a public appearance and might even address her growing health concerns.

As of right now, however, it’s best to avoid any baseless rumors without any concrete information given. As for there being an announcement? Don’t hold your breath, as it’s very unlikely to happen.