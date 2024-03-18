The best Royal announcement memes to keep you busy until Kate Middleton’s alien abduction ends

A Royal announcement is coming, if you believe the internet scuttlebutt. Although this has yet to be confirmed by any reliable source, and has even been refuted by some self-styled Royal insiders, social media is convinced that an “extremely important” update will be given to the press very soon.

Rumors of this Royal announcement are coming at a time when interest in the lives of the United Kingdom’s ruling family are at fever pitch. From King Charles‘s cancer diagnosis to the ongoing conspiracy theories surrounding Kate Middleton, it feels like the Royal family is at a crucial juncture right now, and the Windsor-watching population of social media is eager to find out what the next twist in the road will be, whether there actually is one coming or not.

So, as we await a potential big announcement, X (formerly, and spiritually, known as Twitter) has been going crazy with “predictions” over what the contents of said announcement could be. Basically, be warned all those who open the bird app right now as you will be sucked into the madness, regardless of if you want to be or not.

Everyone arriving at Twitter being dragged into the rabbit hole of #RoyalAnnouncement and #KateGate pic.twitter.com/LSLNJajH92 — Darren (@Darren94775262) March 18, 2024

Cool down, folks, maybe the announcement will simply turn out to be that King Charles is A-OK. If we’re lucky, the Palace may even release a totally genuine, definitely not altered family photo to prove it?

Are the Royals so out of pocket they’re indulging in sponsorship deals? Hey, that £369 million Buckingham Palace renovation must be setting them back quite a bit…

BREAKING: Buckingham Palace is set to be renamed the Adobe Photoshop Palace in an unprecedented partnership between the Royals and the global software giant. #RoyalAnnouncement — Marty Lawrence (@TeaAndCopy) March 18, 2024

Yes, the year is 2024 and the Miranda Priestley memes are still alive and kicking. Because Queen Meryl is and always will be royalty.

The Royal family values wouldn’t stand for something like this, would they? Did Joan Cusack kidnap Camilla while she was on vacation and take her place? Has anyone reached out to Uncle Fester for comment?

Camilla in front of Buckingham Palace waiting for the BBC’s royal announcement pic.twitter.com/LTTyUdeFod — mizge (@mihailo____) March 18, 2024

Presumably Prince William is sitting in a burning room somewhere, sipping his tea and telling himself “This is fine.”

absolute scenes in Buckingham Palace rn pic.twitter.com/d46PQFhWVH — Adele (@deezderpydelli) March 18, 2024

Some GIFs must bide their time until their destined moment of greatness is finally upon them. Today is that day for the “Where’s Kate?” Derry Girls GIF.

How do we know the Royal announcement hubbub wasn’t started by His Majesty himself and it’s all a big month-long April Fool’s? The King does supposedly have an eccentric way of doing things.

King Charles on 1st April after the world has been checking for #RoyalAnnouncement updates pic.twitter.com/oM6dZYYg8l — Denise McHale (@DeniseMcHale22) March 18, 2024

Seriously, though, The Crown producers must be kicking themselves that they decided to end the show in November… just a couple of months before everything hit the fan.

The Crown writer realizing the series ended just as the Royal Family got more interesting.. #KateMiddleton #RoyalAnnouncement pic.twitter.com/iVwiVp9pwD — 🌸Jennae🌸The ShutterBug (Fan Account)🌸🇺🇸 (@Jynnae) March 18, 2024

Well, here you have it, people. Cast-iron proof. I give you the real Royal announcement.

Just like all the theories surrounding Kate’s disappearance, clearly the mountain of memes and the sea of speculation will only grow and expand the longer we don’t receive any kind of major Royal announcement. For better or worse, the public is hooked on all the Royal drama and they are desperate to find out what happens next. Whether the Palace wants to tell us or not.