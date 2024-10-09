Kate Middleton ‘threw her hands up in disgust’ when fight to get Prince Harry and Prince William talking again went too far

Kate Middleton is the most popular living Royal. It’s official — the latest Royal Family popularity rankings rate the Princess of Wales as the most beloved by the British public at a high 73%. No prizes for guessing who’s down by the rear, however, with a rating of just 27%. Yes, it’s Prince Harry, who obviously did himself no favors when he turned his back on Buckingham Palace, with Meghan Markle in tow, in 2020.

Kate’s popularity is likely helped by how she feels distanced from the bitter family feud that sees Harry and Meghan on one side and Prince William and King Charles on the other. In fact, she’s perfectly placed to act as the intermediary between the two factions, and maybe even attempt to broker peace with them. So why hasn’t she done so yet? It turns out Catherine spent years trying to do so before finally running out of patience.

Kate Middleton has neither the time nor the energy to play “peacemaker” between Harry and William anymore

Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

When asked why Princess Catherine has yet to get her husband and her brother-in-law talking again, royal expert and author Christopher Anderson hit back at the idea that Kate has “the time and energy” to devote everything she has to trying to fix the shattered sibling relationship between King Charles’ two sons. As per Anderson, who penned the royal biography The King, Kate sought to be a “peacemaker” for many years, but ultimately reached her breaking point.

“The idea that Kate somehow still has the time and energy to continue playing peacemaker is rubbish,” Andersen said to Fox News Digital. “She did try over a period of years and finally threw up her hands in disgust. She did her bit, but it wasn’t enough to build a bridge between William and Charles on the one side and Harry on the other.”

Fellow royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams likewise told the outlet that he believes Kate sees eye to eye with her husband on how he’s handled the whole Harry situation, stating she is “totally at one” with William over the issue. Particularly after Harry painted her as “cold and unwelcoming” to Meghan in his memoir, Spare, something Kate is said to have been hurt over, as she found it “damaging.”

Harry and Kate are known to have had a close quasi-brother/sister dynamic of their own, in the years before Meghan entered the picture. Some sources even suggest this still lingers. Harry is believed to have sent Kate goodwill messages during her cancer treatment and she may have even sent the Duke of Sussex a thoughtful gift when he turned 40 last month.

If anyone is to glue the Royal Family tree back together, then, it’s Kate. And yet it seems that immense task is beyond even her capabilities. If the boys want to give her popularity a run for its money, though, they may wish to take matters into their own hands.

