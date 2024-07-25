Prince Harry and Meghan Markle send secret emotional message to Kate Middleton as their surprising hidden identities are uncovered

You know how prince and princesses in movies sometimes dress up as commoners so they can experience life as a regular Joe without everyone bowing wherever they go? It seems real-life Royals sometimes enjoy living a double life, too, and require a secret identity in order to hide their true blue-blooded nature. At least, that’s what we’re discovering about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Recommended Videos

In a rare and illuminating move, secrets of the Royal family’s security protocols have leaked, regarding the secret identities Harry and Meghan have used in the past. As per British Heritage Travel, Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral was a particularly stressful time for the family’s security as it involved virtually the entire Royal family in one place — something that is typically prohibited as, if something terrible happened, it could wipe out the line of succession all in one.

For Harry and Meghan’s return to the U.K., then — the only time they have both set foot on British soil since 2020 — they were assigned sneaky code names. In order to keep things as clandestine as possible, the security team only referred to Harry and Meghan as “Davina and David Stevens.” The D.S. initials was a nod to their status as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Likewise, Prince William and Kate Middleton were dubbed Danny Collins and Daphne Clark, aka the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (as they were at the time).

Let’s hope whoever comes up with the Royal codenames has given up with the clever wordplay at this point, however, as otherwise this leaking out could cause a serious security breach. If some bad guy hears a couple of beefeaters talking about “Kevin Coleman” outside Buckingham Palace they might be able to put two and two together.

Speaking of secret messages, though, nowadays it’s Harry and Meghan themselves who are giving them out…

Prince Harry and Meghan break down barriers by reaching out to Kate Middleton

Photo by Chris Jackson – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Following on from her triumphant first public appearance since her cancer diagnosis at the Trooping the Color event in June, Kate Middleton wowed the world all over again when she attended the Wimbledon Tennis Championships earlier this July. In a moving viral moment, the Princess of Wales — who was at the event with her daughter, Princess Charlotte, and sister, Pippa Middleton — received a standing ovation from the crowd.

Although he wasn’t there in person, it turns out her distanced brother-in-law Prince Harry was just as heartened by the scene. According to an insider source, he was so moved that he even reached out to Kate privately, which is an extremely rare turn of events given how estranged Harry is from William and the Royal family at large these days.

“Harry was watching Wimbledon and was thrilled to see Kate looking so radiant,” a source claimed to Heat magazine. “He sent her a note to congratulate her and let her know how happy he was to see her out. He’s just so grateful that she’s on the mend and able to get back to her duties after taking time off — as is Meghan.”

One thing that William and Harry can definitely agree on is that they wish the best for Kate, so if the Sussexes send enough of these well-meaning messages then maybe the ice can start to thaw and a Royal reconciliation can occur, even if it takes a few years to come to fruition.

Although what we really want to know is whether Harry signed the message, “To Daphne, Love David and Davina.”

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy