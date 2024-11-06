‘Meghan isn’t happy at all’: Meghan Markle in ‘panic’ over threat of Prince Harry cozying up to her nemesis Kate Middleton

Another day, another wild Royal rumor. For all the upheaval the Windsors have faced this year, what with King Charles and Kate Middleton‘s illnesses, it actually hasn’t seemed to move the dial whatsoever when it comes to the estrangement of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle from the family. If you believe everything you read, though, certain parties are working to change that behind the scenes.

Prince William recently raised eyebrows by mentioning his brother by name for the first time in years during his recent documentary about homelessness. The Harry name-drop came while William was reminiscing about a time in his youth where the boys were taken to a homeless shelter by their mother, Princess Diana. Some feel that there’s nothing to the minor moment, but others believe it’s nothing short of a subtle olive branch being thrown Harry’s way.

And, if that is the case, it’s apparently sending Meghan into panic mode.

Meghan Markle “panicking” at the thought of Prince Harry cozying back up to William and Kate after “olive branch”

If you believe what a source told Closer Magazine, William and Kate have followed up the recent name-drop of his brother in TV documentary, Prince William: We Can End Homelessness, by reaching out to Harry in secret. This has allegedly angered the duke’s wife, Meghan, no end as she’s said to fear her husband being lured back into the Royals’ orbit, thereby leaving her on the outside.

“Meghan isn’t happy at all,” claims the source. “She’s panicking about Harry being sucked back into his old life. For her, it’s far better for Harry to be on the outside, so she can have him firmly and safely in her corner. The thought of him cosying up to his family again has struck a note of panic.”

Specifically, Meghan is said to be “furious at Kate’s meddling” because the Duchess of Sussex still has “major issues” with the Princess of Wales and “blames her” for her role in forcing she and Meghan to part ways with the Royals back in 2020. Of all the claims this highly dubious rumor makes, this one is the most believable. There’s certainly no love lost between Meghan and Kate, as personality clashes ensured they never particularly got along, so it probably would irk the former Suits star if Harry resumed his once-close connection to his sister-in-law.

This is just the latest bit of spurious scuttlebutt pointing to trouble in paradise at Chez Sussex. There’s been much speculation in recent weeks that Harry and Meghan could be headed for a divorce after making several public appearances on their own. While this is indeed unusual for the couple, it’s worth noting that they did just purchase a vacation home in Portugal together. Although some are seeing this as a stepping stone on Harry’s way back across the continent to Blighty. When looking at the facts, however, there’s really no reason for Harry and Meghan fans, or Meghan herself, to panic.

