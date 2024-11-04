‘They seem to be going their separate ways’: Prince Harry left on his own as Meghan Markle takes ‘hiatus’ from their partnership

Whatever’s happening between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in their personal lives, this is clearly a period of transition for them in their professional lives. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have previously always presented themselves as a united front — some would say a brand — when it comes to their business decisions and public appearances, but this fall has seen the pair go it alone again and again.

Prince Harry has being jetting off from continent to continent to support various important and charitable causes — e.g. attending UN Week in New York — while Meghan has been showing her face on the red carpet, like at a charity gala for the L.A. Children’s Hospital. The married couple of six years and parents of two haven’t been seen together in weeks, which — considering how little ammunition Royal rumor-mongers need — has unsurprisingly led to speculation that they might be headed for a divorce.

That would obviously be the worst-case scenario, but most Royal experts are in agreement that Harry and Meghan are going their “separate ways” to some degree.

Meghan taking a “hiatus” may explain why she hasn’t been seen at Harry’s side for so long

Photo by Eric Charbonneau/Archewell Foundation via Getty Images

We don’t fully know why Meghan hasn’t joined Harry on his recent trips around the world — the prince has visited everywhere from the U.K. to New York to South Africa over the past month plus change – but it’s been speculated that the duchess may have taken a “hiatus” from accompanying Harry on these outings in order to focus on her own entrepreneurial endeavors.

As Royal “watcher” Phil Dampier pointed out on The Sun‘s Royal Exclusive show, while many are quick to dismiss the Sussexes being apart for so long as indicative of martial problems, it’s a fact that Meghan is busy with attempting to launch (or relaunch) her wellness brand right now. Especially as it’s faced some unexpected difficulties of late. Not to mention that she has a Netflix cooking show coming up.

“I think Meghan is genuinely doing a lot of work in the background for this Netflix project and American Riviera Orchard,” Dampier stated. “She probably wants a bit of a hiatus so that she can launch that. As for Harry, obviously he’s been back and forth with a few charities.”

That said, even Dampier couldn’t deny that the optics are not great and it certainly seems like their professional partnership is ending, even if not their professional one: “They do seem to be going their separate ways. There’s no evidence that they’re splitting up at the moment personally.”

That last comment really is worth emphasizing. Despite the increased hubbub about a potential Sussex split being on the horizon, the truth is actually pointing to the opposite. Harry and Meghan have just bought a new property together, having found a vacation home in Portugal which should give them a handy base in Europe for when they go globe-trotting together in the future. That’s the thing about hiatuses — they don’t last forever.

