Meghan Markle debuts striking new look as she does her best Prince Harry impression in a little red dress

The little black dress’ heyday is over, if Meghan Markle‘s little red one worn at the L.A. Children’s Hospital gala on Oct. 5 is any indication. The Duchess of Sussex made an appearance in a stunning scarlet gown designed by Carolina Herrera, drawing immediate attention as she mingled with the cream of high society.

Recommended Videos

The event gathered over 100 attendees, including celebrities such as Jamie Lee Curtis and Demi Lovato. Meghan walked the red carpet, chatted with families, and joked, “It’s past your bedtime for sure,” with a young boy, according to The Standard.

The gown’s color is reminiscent of daring lipstick and the plunging neckline separates it from the cuts she has typically worn since joining the Royal Family. However, it’s not the first time we’ve seen something resembling this outfit. She wore a slightly different version of it to a Nov. 2021 veterans’ gala in New York City. On that occasion, she attended with her husband, Prince Harry.

Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Children’s Hospital Los Angeles

Meghan’s solo outing with no Harry at her side follows a string of recent appearances by the Duke of Sussex on his lonesome. The couple have typically shown a united front, so Meghan’s absence has been noted. She was amiss at several in September, including her husband’s 40th birthday party — though this was reportedly organized by her.

The charitable nature of Harry’s recent engagements further fanned the flames; the couple are known for their philanthropy and most of their public appearances together have been for causes near and dear to their hearts. So when Harry went solo to events such as September’s WellChild Awards in the UK, it didn’t go unnoticed.

There are, however, reasonable explanations other than the most dramatic conclusions. Couples don’t have to be co-dependent and do everything together, and the answer could be as simple as she was briefly ill or simply had other priorities.

Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Children’s Hospital Los Angeles

Meghan’s decision to attend the L.A. Children’s Hospital gala puts a pin in any accusatory theory that she has ditched charitable work, and shows it’s not just Harry who strikes out alone. Given how social media’s favorite pastime is policing her every move, though, it’s unlikely to convince detractors that she’s doing as much philanthropy as her husband.

As for her look’s re-emergence, we can read between the lines for subtext if we want — and we do want. She and Harry had recently distanced themselves from the Royal Family when she wore the original piece in 2021. Bringing it back for a red carpet in L.A., where people are less intent on measuring her character via hemlines and flesh shown, could indicate she’s continuing to boldly step into her new life, away from the restrictive royal life in England.

Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

Harry spoke about his fear of remaining in the U.K. due to growing untoward sentiment toward him and his wife in a 2024 interview. Their discomfort around living in the U.K. and Meghan’s reluctance to even visit is apparent, so it would make sense she’d feel more confident exploring riskier fashion in the U.S.

More important than the striking gown is what Meghan and the other guests were there to do: bring attention to a worthy cause. The 2024 gala gave out awards to celebrate the hospital’s biggest advocates, paid tribute to its patients, and celebrated healthcare workers. The website’s message to attendees reads, “Your support ensures we have the necessary resources to conduct leading research, which advances the development of innovative therapies to improve the lives of some of our most vulnerable children.” So, a gown that garners attention is far from a bad thing in this instance.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy