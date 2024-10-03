‘He was incredibly anxious’: Meghan Markle accused of ‘controlling’ Prince Harry and inciting the ‘beginning of the end’ of their marriage

It feels like the Meghan Markle hate articles keep coming no matter what the Duchess of Sussex tries to do to stop them. We’ve heard that she was dismissive of advice the late Queen Elizabeth II, that she’s a dictator with her employees, and now we’re getting rumors that she’s ruining her marriage to Prince Harry. It almost makes you feel sorry for her. Almost.

The latest salvo against Markle is especially mean because instead of going for her personality directly, it takes a swipe at her marriage and its supposed unhealthiness. It should be noted that this type of thing is par for the course with the royal family. Every move they make down to their body language in public is scrutinized by the press. That type of thing doesn’t happen in America, and there’s no equal for it anywhere in the world.

The issue right now is a solo trip Prince Harry went on for the past few days. The thesis is that Harry can’t handle being alone in public and that it means the “beginning of the end” of the couple’s “professional partnership.” Harry went to the Diana Awards, honoring his late mother, and made a surprise drop-in appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, in a haunted maze.

Angela Levin, author of the book Harry, said that the Prince was full of anxiety and showed his “nerves,” and that means he felt uncomfortable without his wife next to him.

“What’s very interesting is that he was there by himself. He can’t do anything without Meghan – for the first few charities he was going to, he was incredibly anxious,” she told GB News.

Apparently, he was “fiddling with his hands” and “adjusting his tie,” which means that “Meghan is controlling him so much, that he doesn’t know how to manage by himself.”

Taking it a step further, Levin said this could mean Markle is “fed up” with her husband. “All of the conversations were very negative, he was very sad about a lot of things, saying we’ve got to change the world, but actually what he means, I think, is that he wants to change his own world.”

Whether or not this is true, Levin doubled down on her assessment, saying this marked the “beginning of the end” of their relationship. “Once she finds that she’s okay on her own, then she’s satisfied. As we’ve seen throughout her life, she drops people when she no longer needs them, and I think that will be what happens around the corner.”

Can’t a wife take ten days away from her husband without it meaning that their relationship is in a blender? It’s hard to imagine living with this type of scrutiny. Who knows what to believe anymore?

