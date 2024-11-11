‘He will be coming on his own’: Prince Harry primed for U.K. return after big change, but he will leave Meghan Markle behind

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle seem to have been leading increasingly separate lives as of late, with the prince reportedly wanting to visit the U.K. more and more, although there’s apparently “no way” Meghan will be joining him on his latest trip.

According to royal commentator, Charlotte Griffiths, Harry is tipped for yet another return to the U.K. before the end of this year as she believes it’s likely the prince is hoping to fly across the pond for a Christmas visit. Of course, Griffiths is fairly certain that there’s very little chance his wife will be coming with him.

To be fair, that’s not exactly a massive surprise because Markle hasn’t stepped foot in the country since September 2022 when she attended the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. It’s been an even longer time since the Sussexes last spent a Christmas with the royal family – six years as a matter of fact!

Harry might “nip” to the UK to see his family

Speaking to GB News, Griffiths said that she thinks “Harry is going to come over to the U.K. more and more.” The couple’s decision to buy a home in Portugal has already led to plenty of speculation as to whether we’ll be seeing the prince in his home country more often. Griffiths went on to say “I wouldn’t be surprised at all if he came over at Christmas,” before going on to clarify that if he does, “he will be coming on his own.”

“I think there’s no way Meghan will come over. It might be that they spend Christmas in Portugal and he nips over to see the family.”

This lines up with rumors that have been circulating regarding the former royal couple. The pair have been pretty much cut off from Harry’s side of the family since they decided to step down from royal duties back in 2020. However, Harry has recently been making more solo trips, including a trip to the U.K. back in September so it’s not a huge stretch to think he would return on his own once more.

That being said, Harry won’t exactly be welcomed with open arms by his family, “I don’t think he’s usually invited to Balmoral. They don’t feel they can relax when he’s at Balmoral with them, so I don’t think he’ll pop up there.” But this is a step in the right direction for healing the rift that has formed. It’s baby steps right now, but could the feuding family be working towards a compromise little by little?

The prince explained his and Meghan’s reasons for not returning to royal duties way back in 2023 as he claimed that a “third party” (the British press) made it too dangerous for his wife to return. While it’s true that the tabloids clearly have it in for them Harry still seems eager to make things work, whether Meghan feels the same way is not entirely clear.

