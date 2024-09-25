Prince Harry held nothing back when addressing potential return to the Royal Family, and now we know who’s to blame

When Prince Harry moved to the U.S. with his wife Meghan Markle back in 2020 nobody could have foreseen the amount of drama that would unfold from the decision. If anything, that should have been the end of it, but the royal split was just the beginning.

Right now the relationship between the Sussexes and the British Royal Family is DOA with Harry and Meghan not even being welcome back in the U.K. at all. While the prince is set to return to his home country for a brief stay at the end of this month, it seems likely he won’t be seeing his brother or father who have all but washed their hands of him.

Not so long ago, the possibility that Harry might return to his royal duties didn’t seem so far-fetched. An interview from January 2023 in which the Duke of Sussex was promoting his memoir, Spare, has resurfaced in which the interviewer asked the prince whether he would ever return as a fully-fledged Royal. Apparently, it seemed like a reasonable enough question to ask at the time, but Harry’s response didn’t give much hope for such a possibility.

Harry didn’t hold back

According to an article from the Express, the prince gave a pretty blunt response when answering the question, saying, “No. I don’t think it is ever going to be possible.” He went on to elaborate and explain why such a return wasn’t (and still isn’t) on the cards.

“Even if there is an agreement, or an arrangement between me and my family, there is that third party that is going to do everything they can to make sure that isn’t possible. Not stopping us going back, but making it unsurvivable.”

The third party he’s presumably referring to would be the British press and the public who have certainly been critical of the Sussexes, to put it nicely.

Speculation about Harry’s return

After King Charles’ cancer diagnosis was made public earlier this year, the monarch made the difficult decision to step back from his royal duties, prompting speculation that Harry could make a comeback. However, sources stated that a hybrid royal role would be inappropriate. Besides, Harry made it abundantly clear all the way back in 2023 that he would not be returning, and at this point, the bridges are well and truly burnt between him and his family.

So can we blame the prince for his unwillingness to return? After all, he was the one to shut the idea down initially. But then again, the rest of the Royal Family isn’t helping the situation. And we also have to place a huge portion of the blame on the press and the public, who seemingly want to see the Sussexes excommunicated. Harry seems to think that even if he wanted to return it would just never work out thanks to that aforementioned “third party.”

