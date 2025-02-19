Prince Harry and Meghan Markle divorce rumors shot down in flames for one indisputable reason

You can’t have missed all the hubbub around Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s marriage over the past few months, as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s “shocking” behavior has resulted in reams of reports about their apparent relationship problems. What shocking behavior, you ask? Daring to go out in public on their own. Scandalous, I know.

The scrutiny became so intense that Harry memorably joked in an interview, “we’ve maybe divorced 10, 12 times.” Even when the Sussexes have shown affection for each other in front of cameras — like their recent appearances at the Invictus Games’ opening ceremony — they’re accused of putting it on for the press to hide the truth. Are all the rumors on to something or has it all been blown way out of proportion? One Royal expert has a very convincing reason why we shouldn’t bet on their break-up.

Harry and Meghan marriage breakdown rumors slammed for one good reason

Former BBC Royal correspondent Jennie Bond has hit back at all the claims Harry and Meghan are getting a divorce, urging for people to simply “be happy for them” instead of trying to tear them down for doing something that is extremely par for the course for any celebrity couple, let alone a Royal couple.

“We never question the marriage status of Edward and Sophie, or Anne and Tim, or indeed Charles and Camilla when they pursue their different engagements and focus on separate interests,” Bond argued (via The Mirror). “So why do we do it with Harry and Meghan?”

Bond then stressed that she believed the Sussexes’ signs of affection and PDA at the Invictus Games to be genuine and a plain-as-day indication that everything in their relationship is going swimmingly.

“At the Invictus Games I saw a couple very much united in celebrating a hugely worthwhile achievement… I saw a wife who was justifiably proud of what her husband had helped create. And I saw a husband who was hugely grateful for his partner’s support,” Bond continued.

Of course, much was made of the fact that Meghan left Harry to attend the second half of the event alone, so that she could head back to the U.S. to look after their kids, which meant that the pair of them spent Valentine’s Day apart. That said, Meghan did post a touching Instagram message to her husband on the 14th so, for Bond, anyone claiming this is another clue that they’re splitting up is making a mountain out of a molehill.

“I’m sure they would have loved to be together on Valentine’s Day, but Meghan sent a sweet message to Harry and I bet this was reciprocated. Until, and unless, we see proof to the contrary, let’s be happy for them and their little family,” she said.

Bond isn’t the only person standing up for Harry and Meghan’s marriage. Even in Vanity Fair‘s otherwise savage exposé on the couple, insiders revealed that the duke and duchess are “so hot for each other,” to the extent that their constant hugging and lip-locking makes their friends uncomfortable. That doesn’t exactly sound like the behavior of a couple on the edge of a custody battle!

