‘We’ve apparently divorced maybe 10, 12 times’: Prince Harry gets real about the state of his marriage to Meghan Markle, and some will be disappointed

Prince Harry has finally broken his silence regarding all those rumors claiming his marriage to Meghan Markle is on the rocks. Because the Duke and Duchess of Sussex can’t so much as sneeze without it being the subject of intense scrutiny, the couple have raised untold number of eyebrows across the Royal-watching world over the past few months by rarely appearing in public together.

The duo have always put up a united front when it comes to their public appearances, so this led to endless speculation and dubious reports alleging that Harry and Meghan were anywhere from being in the middle of a rough patch to being five minutes away from divorce. To date, both parties had elected to ignore all the chatter, but in his most candid interview for a long while the prince has now responded to the rumors — and his trolls must be withering at what he had to say.

Prince Harry has the perfect response to rumors he’s divorcing Meghan Markle

Harry finally addressed all the speculation about his marriage to Meghan Markle while attending the 2024 New York Times DealBook Summit on Nov. 4. In a frank and open chat with journalist Andrew Ross Sorkin, no topic seemed to be off the table and at one point Sorkin quizzed Harry on how he feels about what people are inferring and even inventing about the state of his relationship with his wife.

“Apparently, we’ve bought or moved house 10, 12 times. We’ve apparently divorced maybe 10, 12 times as well. So it’s just like, what?'” Harry joked (via Cosmopolitan), addressing all the claims that the Sussexes’ recent purchase of a holiday home in Portugal is somehow a sign they are secretly separating.

The duke went on to admit that the only way he knows how to handle it is to simply not pay it any attention, although he did stress that he has a different reaction to his most vicious trolls than you might expect: he pities them.

“It’s hard to keep up with, but that’s why you just sort of ignore it. The people I feel most sorry about are the trolls,” Harry confessed. “Their hopes are just built and built, and it’s like, ‘Yes, yes, yes, yes, yes,’ and then it doesn’t happen. So I feel sorry for them. Genuinely, I do.”

It does seem like a lot of people out there, perhaps those vociferously loyal to the Royal Family who hold a grudge against him for splitting from his father and brother earlier this decade, are pinning their entire emotional happiness on Harry and Meghan’s marriage falling apart. To those people, though, Harry says “well, it sucks to be you” because the prince told Sorkin that his commitment to his family is the most important thing in his life. Harry emphasized that his focus is always on “being the best husband and the best dad that I can be.”

In other words, no, they’re not getting divorced, you guys! Go back to speculating about whether Kate Middleton has been abducted by aliens.

