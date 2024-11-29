‘Things are in flux’: Meghan Markle is ‘figuring out what’s next’ after ‘stressful’ few months spent with increased distance from Prince Harry

This fall has been a peculiar transitional period for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Previously joined at the hip when it comes to their social calendars, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have increasingly embarked on their own public engagements over the past few months — the couple haven’t been seen out and about together since their trip to Colombia in August. So it’s no surprise to hear that Meghan is currently “figuring” out where she stands.

While Harry has been gallivanting around the globe on his lonesome, including making several trips to his native U.K. (not to meet his Royal relatives, though — heaven forbid!), Meghan has popped up around California at various charitable events and swanky galas. In contrast to the way the couple used to do everything side by side, the only time we’ve seen them together of late came via a video message they shared at the beginning of November.

All signs are pointing to the Sussexes undergoing a professional “separation,” then, and Meghan is still in the process of deciding exactly what that means.

Harry and Meghan looking forward to “just being together” after “busy and stressful” last few months

According to what sources are telling HELLO!, Meghan is excited the holidays are finally here so that she can put the “busy and stressful” last few months behind her and simply enjoy spending time with her husband, Harry, and their family again.

As per the insider intel, Meghan has been re-strategizing her “career opportunities” in recent times, following some unfortunate road-bumps. Notably the fumbled launch of her wellness brand, America Orchard Riviera, which opened to far less business than expected, and the damaging allegations about her from former employees.

“The last few months have been busy and stressful. Meghan is figuring out what’s next and very focused on career opportunities,” sources claimed. “There has been some turnover and rethinking some of her projects. Things are always in flux and she wants to make sure everything is done the way she wants it. She’s a perfectionist and particular.”

That’s the past, though, as the ex-Suits actress is said to be “excited” to spend the yuletide with Harry and her son and daughter — Prince Archie (5) and Princess Lilibet (3) — so that the family can enjoy a “slower pace” of life again and create new “magic” memories together.

“The holiday season will hopefully bring a slower pace and time for them to just enjoy being together,” sources continued. “They are excited to create the magic of holiday time and new experiences with their kids [Archie and Lilibet].”

The holidays are a favorite time of Meghan’s for another reason, too — so she can put her culinary skills to good use. “Meghan loves cooking and being in the kitchen, hosting and entertaining,” HELLO! shared. That would explain why she has a cooking show coming to Netflix in 2025. In the short-term, Harry’s (controversial) sports documentary, POLO, hits streaming on Dec. 10.

Sussex enthusiasts may worry, but there’s no indication this “professional separation” will become a personal one anytime soon. Sure, they might not be appearing in public arm-in-arm much anymore, but the couple that cooks and makes Netflix shows together, stays together.

