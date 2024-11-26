‘Their children’s care remains a priority’: Harry and Meghan brace for more solo appearances in opposite coasts amid claims of a royal divorce on the horizon

The divorce rumors that plague Prince Harry and Meghan Markle only seem to intensify in recent months with their continued solo public appearances, and may not die down anytime soon amid reports that they’re scheduled to attend different engagements this December.

They will be on different coasts in America on Dec. 4, with the Duke of Sussex set to join New York Times’ financial columnist and CNBC’s Squawk Box co-author Andrew Ross Sorkin for some meaningful discussions at the New York Times DealBook Conference. He will join other powerful individuals including Serena Williams, Jeff Bezos, Bill Clinton, and Sundar Pichai.

Prince Harry and Serena Williams will join global leaders in New York on December 4 at the DealBook Summit to discuss impactful societal change pic.twitter.com/NVYOjFoQsu — Feminegra (@feminegra) November 25, 2024

In 2021, it was Meghan who attended the conference and participated in a discussion called “Minding the Gap,” in which she spoke about the importance of paid parental leave. She also spoke about her experience selling homemade scrunchies to support herself and her mother, Doria Ragland, saying: “I had invested in myself and done this labor and been compensated for it.”

Meanwhile, on the same day, Meghan will remain in L.A., where she is set to attend this year’s Paley Honors Fall Gala and present her friend Tyler Perry with The Paley Center for Media’s highest award. She and Harry are both on the hosting committee, but she will be at the event solo in keeping with their commitment to ensure that a parent remains with their children in California. The couple shares son Prince Archie, five, and daughter Princess Lilibet, three.

The Paley Center for Media announced today that it will honor the visionary Actor, Writer, Director, Producer, Studio Owner, and Philanthropist Tyler Perry at its highly anticipated fall gala in Los Angeles, The Paley Honors!



More info: https://t.co/effsGXyrCQ @tylerperry pic.twitter.com/pvn9cJeYGc — PaleyCenter (@paleycenter) July 17, 2024

This method is what a source described as the Sussexes’ “evolving work dynamic,” telling People: “The Duke and Duchess have now hit their stride as individuals – not just as a couple. The Duke appears focused on his patronage work, and the Duchess focused on her entrepreneurial track.”

A friend of the couple likewise shared that Meghan is now more focused on the entrepreneurial and enterprise side of things, while Harry on charity works and will continue to champion his not-for-profit patronages. But there will come a time when “there will be joint efforts around those cause-driven areas of work.”

This split in focus has led to several solo appearances for Harry, which only incited claims their marriage is on the rocks. But on the contrary, the pal said it’s “a reflection on parenting priorities, in that one of them stays behind with the children.”

“What we are seeing is a functional and healthy relationship with two working partners, not the contrary,” the source emphasized, with GB News noting that this setup allows the couple to ensure that “their children’s care remains a priority.”

Over at X, fans noted that working on their respective ventures doesn’t signal a split, but instead points to a happy and healthy marriage, in which the partners respect and value their individualism. One also wrote: “Absolutely, they each have their own causes and charities. One of them stays home and takes care of the kids while the other is out supporting their charities.”

As much as I'm not over keen on them…i don't see them divorcing…and that's a good thing 😊 — Cathy Hallam (@KITCAT44) November 26, 2024

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex delivered a joint powerful message on Online safety, wearing their poppy pins for the upcoming UK Remembrance Day. Do they know they’re getting divorced? #HarryAndMeghan #PrinceHarry #MeghanMarkle #ServiceIsUniversal pic.twitter.com/NwU6iDuZsi — Carmella (@Sussex5525) November 7, 2024

Meghan and Harry recently made their first joint appearance in over three months on Nov. 7 to share a video message at the Global Ministerial Conference on Violence Against Children ahead of World Remembrance Day. The video came at a time when the split rumors were on a high following several solo engagements from Harry. If looks could kill, then the way Meghan stared lovingly at her husband in the clip should be enough to silence all the divorce claims out there.

