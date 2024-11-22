As Prince Harry prepares for an emotional Christmas call to ‘bereaved military children’, observers wonder why Meghan is still flying solo

Meghan Markle is firmly entrenched in her working girl era as she juggles an array of projects, but this leaves little room for her to join her husband, Prince Harry, in carrying out the quasi-royal engagements they’ve been doing since stepping down as senior members of the Royal Family four years ago.

From her lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard to the upcoming rerelease of her Archetypes podcast in partnership with Lemonada Media, Markle has a packed schedule. Reports suggest she’s not only redistributing her previous podcast but also developing a brand-new series as part of her collaboration with the independent podcast network.

The Duchess of Sussex, 43, is equally invested in her projects under Netflix and her Archewell Productions company. Among her creative pursuits are two new shows: a polo-themed program set to debut this December and a lifestyle show expected to premiere early next year.

With so many irons in the fire, Markle has seemingly taken a back seat in assisting Prince Harry with his royal-adjacent duties. She didn’t even have the bandwidth to help the Duke of Sussex send out invitations for an upcoming Christmas engagement — a special event that Harry will now have to attend solo.

Prince Harry, 40, is preparing to host a Christmas call for Scotty’s Little Soldiers, a charity supporting bereaved military children. Harry, who serves as the organization’s Global Ambassador, is set to connect with the young members on Tuesday, Dec. 10.

In an email to members obtained by Express, the charity shared the duke’s heartfelt intentions: “Prince Harry would like to jump on a call with as many of our members as possible to wish them all a Merry Christmas. He appreciates that the festive season can be hard for our members and wants them to know he is thinking of them.”

“This is your chance to get to know the Duke loads better and find out what Christmas is like for a Prince!” the message concluded. The virtual event will reportedly have Harry answering pre-submitted questions and engaging directly with five lucky attendees.

The duke’s commitment to Scotty’s Little Soldiers dates back to 2017. Earlier this month, Prince Harry grabbed the opportunity to reach out to the young members of the organization by writing them a poignant letter in honor of Veterans Day and Remembrance Day, according to Page Six.

In his letter, Harry reflected on his own loss, saying he understood “perhaps more than most, [the weight of] losing a parent at a young age,” referencing the tragic death of his mom, Princess Diana, in 1997 when he was just 12 years old. “We find strength in the love and memories left behind, and I have seen how communities like yours can offer deep comfort and healing,” he continued, praising the charity’s spirit of unity and support.

While Harry’s dedication to his causes is evident, his solo appearances have been increasingly frequent in recent months. Markle, on the other hand, has been spotted indulging in her personal and professional passions.

On Nov. 14, the Suits alum was seen dancing with friends at a haircare line launch in Los Angeles. A month prior, she attended the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles Gala and an event for the #HalfTheStory Project — all without Harry by her side.

Since tying the knot in 2018, Markle and Harry have navigated the challenges of public life together while raising their two children, Archie, 5, and Lilibet, 3. Yet, as Harry continues his solo efforts for causes close to his heart, Markle’s relentless pursuit of her independent projects suggests a growing divide in their public roles.

