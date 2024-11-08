‘Should not be required, but here we are’: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle drown divorce rumors for good with new video message

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have seemingly made a move to shut down those rumors that their relationship is on rocky ground once and for all. For the past few weeks, discussion has run rampant that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex must be heading for a divorce as the couple, who usually appear joined at the hip during public appearances, were not seen together for weeks.

The duo’s so-called “professional separation” has now officially ended, however, thanks to Harry and Meghan coming together to share a video of the two of them supporting one of their most passionate and cherished causes: the protection of children. In doing so, the Sussexes presented us with a glimpse at them in each other’s company for the first time in several months — and their fans will be pleased to note that they appear as united as ever.

What do Harry and Meghan have to say in their new video message?

harry and meghan’s message at the inauguration global ministerial conference on violence against children in colombia (filmed in CA)#ArchewellFoundation #TheParentsNetwork pic.twitter.com/LG4WsY98E5 — magali 🐼 (@MagaliDMathias) November 7, 2024

The video was filmed at the Sussexes’ home in Montecito, California and shown at the inaugural Global Ministerial Conference on Violence Against Children in Colombia. In the message, Harry stressed that the time for “meaningful action” when it comes to “redefining” the world’s approach to “protecting children” is now.

“The first-ever Ministerial Conference on Ending Violence Against Children comes at a crucial time and, quite frankly, should not be required, but here we are,” Harry lamented. “We are at a crossroads where the urgency to reassess and redefine our approach to protecting children has becoming increasingly evident. While the necessity has always been apparent, it is now time to translate that awareness into meaningful action.”

Meghan then added, “My husband and I recognize today’s reality is marked by greater connectivity and advanced technology, which of course has many positives but which also compels us to better understand how digital violence against children is manifesting itself in this age.”

She went on to explain how the couple’s charitable foundation is doing it’s best to counteract the negative affects of the internet and social media on children’s physical and mental welfare.

“At the Archewell Foundation, we engage with young people, families and experts worldwide, learning how every aspect of a child’s life from their livelihood to their physical and mental well-being now operate within an online economy that has the power to both shape and misshape our connections.”

The dubious rumors about their marriage problems were obviously not the focus of Harry and Meghan’s message whatsoever, but it’s not hard to imagine that their advisors recommended they make some kind of joint public appearance in order to quell the questionable chatter about their relationship. Meghan specifically referring to Harry as “my husband” also seems like a subtle dig at those who believed their marriage was in jeopardy.

Although Royal watchers took two and two and made five amid their separate endeavors of late, it’s clear that actually things have been business as usual for the Sussexes behind the scenes. Advocating against online bullying and for the protection of children is a cause very dear to the couple’s heart so it’s no surprise to hear that this is where they continue to devote their attentions — rather than directly addressing any ridiculous rumors that really don’t need to be addressed.

