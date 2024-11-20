Meghan Markle ‘furious’ after an old enemy steals her thunder with new Netflix project that could push her towards a ‘grave error’

Meghan Markle’s new cooking show is creating quite a buzz, but not for the reasons you might expect. In fact, Markle’s gonna need a little extra “spice” to contend with another famous face.

Reports claim Meghan is “furious” after an unexpected twist: Victoria Beckham has announced her own Netflix series, The House of VB, which will air before Meghan’s yet-to-be-released project. While Meghan has remained tight-lipped, insiders suggest this turn of events could push the Duchess of Sussex into making a potentially “grave error” by reacting publicly.

Looking back at their friendship

The tension between Meghan and Victoria is hardly new. Early in their acquaintance, the two bonded over fashion and beauty tips. Meghan even wore Victoria Beckham designs for her engagement photos with Prince Harry. The Beckhams even attended Meghan and Harry’s 2018 royal wedding, further cementing their camaraderie.

However, their friendship reportedly soured after Meghan suspected Victoria of leaking private details to the press, an accusation that caused Prince Harry to call David Beckham to address the issue. Although it was later discovered a beauty salon, not Victoria, was the source of the leak, the damage seemed to linger.

Over the years, the interactions between the couples have seemed cautious. The Beckhams were notably absent from Meghan and Harry’s post-royal life, sparking speculation about where their loyalties lie. Furthermore, recent events, including Brooklyn Beckham’s avoidance of mentioning Harry and Meghan on Watch What Happens Live, hint at a cooling relationship. Even David Beckham’s public appearances with Prince William suggest the Beckhams may now align more closely with the future King and Queen.

Is a Netflix showdown on the way?

Meghan’s cooking show is a significant project under her and Prince Harry’s Netflix deal, following up their documentary series and animated ventures. But Victoria’s announcement has shifted the spotlight. The House of VB will delve into Victoria’s journey as a fashion designer and give viewers a peek into her personal life. With Victoria’s series slated for release next year, it has effectively “pipped Meghan to the post,” and sparked rumors of tension.

Royal expert Ingrid Seward weighed in on the situation, per Express, claiming Meghan might be annoyed, but savvy enough not to show it. Seward explained that publicly addressing the rivalry could be a misstep, cautioning: “It would be a grave error.”

Victoria’s announcement couldn’t have come at a more inconvenient time for Meghan, whose own show has yet to receive an official release date. While the two projects focus on different themes — fashion versus cooking — the timing of Victoria’s reveal has led to inevitable comparisons.

Fans and critics alike have speculated how Meghan might feel about being overshadowed. For Meghan, the stakes are high. With her Netflix deal under scrutiny and her other projects weighed down by mixed reactions, the success of her cooking show could be crucial in reshaping her public image.

Meanwhile, Victoria, on the other hand, is thriving, capitalizing on her long-standing brand and star power. Whether the rivalry is fueled by coincidence or calculated moves, it’s clear both women are determined to dominate in their respective fields. Meghan’s challenge will be maintaining composure amid mounting comparisons, while Victoria continues to build her empire.

