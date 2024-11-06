Prince Harry and Meghan Markle face the ultimate snub as son of famous former friends chooses Prince William

It isn’t easy being the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, whose lives since leaving the tight confines of the Royal family haven’t gone to plan. Forget about the luxury lifestyle — when it comes to messaging and reception, it’s been a bit of a flop. Harry’s memoir Spare failed to generate that much buzz, and with a tepid reaction to Meghan’s new lifestyle business, the pair hasn’t managed to capture the limelight in quite the way they’d hoped.

Recommended Videos

People just don’t seem to be as interested in post-Royal Harry and Meghan as they were when they were part of the Royal circus. Unfortunately for the Sussexes, their public woes come with private ones as well, as breakdowns in former friendships worsen.

Harry and Meghan were friends with former soccer star David Beckham and wife and chart-topping Spice Girl Victoria Beckham, but the friendship reportedly fell apart due to Harry and Meghan’s behavior after leaving the Royal nest. The star-studded pair showed their support for the late Queen by queing for hours to pay their respects, but seemingly engaged in tit-for-tat revenge games with Harry at various events, showing that this time it really is personal. And now it seems that their son Brooklyn doesn’t rate the pair either, after a major televised snub.

Appearing on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Brooklyn didn’t mention the California-based Royals at all — even when asked directly about them. Ignoring host Andy Cohen‘s mention of Harry and Meghan as being friends of his parents, Brooklyn chose to speak about Prince William instead!

Which members of the royal family did Brooklyn Peltz Beckham spend the most amount of time with growing up? #WWHL pic.twitter.com/c5b8Mu7YlF — Watch What Happens Live! (@BravoWWHL) November 5, 2024

Brooklyn took the time to say that William was “really down to Earth,” and a “really good guy,” all without mentioning his parents’ one-time friends, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. No shade to Brooklyn, who whose photography book became a meme after his marriage to wife Nicola Peltz in a glitzy ceremony, and who probably hasn’t seen Harry or Meghan in years. But this is really just the latest sign in a rift between the Beckhams and the Sussexes, one which is suggested to be caused by Meghan and her opinions on Victoria Beckham.

Meghan has previous when it comes to acting against the Beckhams, having reportedly ordered Harry to go against his friendship with the celebrity duo. Concerned the Beckhams were leaking stories about the Sussexes to the press, Meghan was not at all happy and wanted to shut it down immediately — but the Beckhams were innocent. So it’s no wonder that the glam pair started to move away from the Sussexes in a rift that would go on for years, or that it would trickle down to their children, too.

With Harry and Meghan being less present in the Beckhams’ lives, it seems reasonable that their children would have less to say about the Sussexes and more to say about Prince William, who is reportedly still good friends with David Beckham, and who has made recent charity apperances with the heir to the throne. But it’s an embarrassing situation for Harry, who loses out to brother William in a public way.

Especially since it’s not the first time that the rift between Royal brothers has rippled outwards to envelop others, as Prince William signed a landmark deal with Disney+ in contrast to his brother’s Netflix deals.

It’s not a good look for the California-based Sussexes, who seem to make headlines for all the wrong reasons, such as Harry missing son Archie’s first day at school, or Meghan’s legal worries over her new business venture. And that’s on top of it being embarrassing to get snubbed in such a public way.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy