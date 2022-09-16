David Beckham proves his Britishness by queuing for 12 hours to pay respects to the Queen

After the news of Queen Elizabeth II’s unfortunate passing last week, politicians, celebrities, and everyday citizens alike are paying their respects to the U.K.’s longest-reigning monarch — which now includes notable European football star David Beckham.

The 47-year-old footballer garnered immense applause on Twitter today after it was reported that he spent 12 hours in line while waiting to pay his respects to the Queen while she’s Lying in State. Beckham, who was visibly in tears as he slowly approached the Queen’s coffin, is rightfully receiving praise for discarding his obvious VIP status as a celebrity by choosing to wait in line with all in attendance; as only a true British gentleman can do.

David Beckham pays tribute to the Queen at Westminster Hall.



He appeared emotional as he wiped away tears as he approached the monarch's coffin.

pic.twitter.com/tXhoYf4FoK — HRH Prince William, Prince Of Wales ➐ (parody) (@HRH_William_) September 16, 2022

Always knew David Beckham was a good guy but the respect he has shown to both the British people and the Royal Family by joining the queue and then quietly paying his respects to the Queen. What a man!! pic.twitter.com/zHkuyXshgR — Delilah (@dthecosplayer) September 16, 2022

David Beckham waited 12 hours to see the Queen lying in state



Love this man so much 💖 pic.twitter.com/98DzyRh2WL — Kaci-Jay 🇾🇪 #GlazersOut (@KaciJayMufc) September 16, 2022

Even through the hardship, Beckham remained grateful for the experience of offering his respects to the Queen and explained his thoughts on the situation to local reporters. “I was so lucky I was able to have a few moments in my life to be around Her Majesty. It’s a sad day, but it’s a day to remember the incredible legacy she left,” Beckham said during a quick interview with ITV News.

'I was so lucky I was able to have a few moments in my life to be around Her Majesty



'A sad day but it's a day to remember the incredible legacy she left'



David Beckham told ITV News' @neilconneryitv he's queued 12 hours to see the Queen Lying in Statehttps://t.co/tMtgIn9Bst pic.twitter.com/vPYR8SObXB — ITV News (@itvnews) September 16, 2022

Much like the rest of the world, Beckham is understandably in a period of mourning, as thousands upon thousands of U.K. citizens join the footballer in paying their own individual respects. And while many folks are undoubtedly feeling somber at this point in time, Beckham’s heartfelt comments are a true testament to his character and are certainly words that people all across the United Kingdom needed to hear.