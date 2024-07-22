‘GET HER OUT!’: Did Hugh Jackman really demand Meghan Markle be removed from the ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ premiere?

Despite his claw-happy superhero alter ego, Hugh Jackman is famously one of the nicest people in Hollywood. with the Australian icon being beloved for his gentlemanly ways. And yet even the best of us have people that, for whatever reason, wind us up the wrong way and bring out the Wolverine in all of us. According to celebrity scuttlebutt, that person for Jackman is… Meghan Markle?!

According to an alleged incident that took place at the U.S. premiere of Deadpool & Wolverine, which is getting sporadically spread around on social media platforms like Facebook and TikTok, the Marvel superstar and the Duchess of Sussex had a shocking showdown away from the cameras. As per Celebrity News‘s write-up of the supposed scenario, Meghan was in attendance at the event… At least until Jackman spotted her and ordered her to be removed from the premises.

“The change in Hugh’s demeanor was jarring,” one ostensible eye witnesses claims. “One minute he was smiling and waving to the crowd, the next he was marching straight towards Meghan with a furious expression.”

The same “source” alleges that Jackman “got right up” in the former Suits actress’ face and “started yelling at her” to get out, even employing some “rather colorful language.” Well, at least he didn’t whip out the adamantium claws! But what’s really going on here? Is this fact or as fictional as an X-Men movie?

What has Hugh Jackman said about Meghan Markle in the past?

I recommend … Meghan & Harry’s courageous interview w @Oprah When someone’s brave enough to ask for help, we must listen. I sit on the board of @Gotcha_4_Life – an organization dedicated to mental fitness. They can help. You are not alone. #HarryandMeghan #archewellfoundation pic.twitter.com/vicpT6vFD4 — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) March 8, 2021

Just to make it abundantly clear — no, there is no actual evidence whatsoever that this internet urban legend regarding Jackman, Markle, and the Deadpool 3 premiere has any truth to it whatsoever. As far as we know, Meghan didn’t even attend the premiere. Given how many cameras there are at events like this, we’re pretty sure there would be some photographic proof of an appearance from the globally recognized duchess.

Having said that, this isn’t the first time that we’ve heard of an apparent beef between these unlikely enemies. While still lacking in the evidence department, a clash that supposedly occurred in 2018 has at least been more widely reported. At that year’s Invictus Games in Sydney, founder Prince Harry and Meghan were naturally in attendance, with Jackman also on board as a special guest.

At a social function in conjunction with the Games, Meghan Markle is alleged to have made an instant opponent out of Jackman when she’s said to have muscled in on his conversation with a group of unknown influential individuals.

“Hugh is a very humble guy who doesn’t like drawing unnecessary attention to himself,” a friend of the actor elucidated. “When Meghan tried to force her way into his interactions, he felt it was a breach of etiquette and an attempt to piggyback off his celebrity. He made it clear he wasn’t interested in entertaining her attempts, and that rubbed her the wrong way.”

When it comes down to it, though, the only public interaction we have between Jackman and Markle is a highly positive and supportive one. In the wake of Harry and Meghan’s infamous interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021, which earned the couple a lot of flak, Jackman took to X (then Twitter) to commend them for their “courageous” decision to share their personal story (see above).

So, for those who don’t want their image of Jackman as Hollywood’s greatest gentleman (well, maybe joint greatest with Keanu Reeves) destroyed, the good news is this is all hearsay. What’s next? Ryan Reynolds wants to be co-stars with King Charles? No, wait, that one actually happened.

