‘Tell me Deadpool is married to a millennial girl without telling me’: Blake Lively raves over ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’s pop culture references, but there’s one missing

Deadpool & Wolverine is one of the most highly anticipated films of 2024, and has many fans waiting impatiently to see it. However, Blake Lively just dubbed herself the film’s number one fan, and also credited herself for inspiring her husband Ryan Reynolds‘ millennial pop culture references.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have been together since 2011, and married since 2012. They share four children, and are one of the most beloved couples in Hollywood. The two actors met on the set of Green Lantern in 2010, and started dating shortly thereafter.

Blake and Ryan constantly tease each other on social media, but they always find time to support one another. With Deadpool & Wolverine out in theaters this week, Blake raved about the film and the many millennial references that she inspired.

Deadpool & Wolverine‘s pop culture references are on point, but there’s one missing

In a post on Instagram, Blake Lively noted that she has a film coming out in theaters in a few weeks; the adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s It Ends With Us. However, she took the time to support her husband’s new film, Deadpool & Wolverine with a sweet post, which she started, “Brb I’m buying milky pens to write your name on my hand,” tagging her husband.

My y2k girlies, I should be competitive bc @itendswithusmovie is coming out in 3 weeks BUT when your middle school obsessions, your feelings post baby, or about Nice men who use feminism as a tool, your love of the Wizard of Oz, Succession, Sandy & Danny, driving with Avril blasting, the way the choreography of a certain boy*band song got me, of Baz Luhrmann fireworks to punctuate a moment, even down to the fact that our hair color is determined by seasons and the French method by which it’s painted are all so seen… MY WORD… it’s hard not to encourage my ladies to spot all the ways we’ve influenced @deadpoolmovie I’ve never been more proud. And I’ve given birth 4 times.

She shared a photo kissing Ryan Reynolds in his Wade Wilson/ Deadpool costume, but also a short video of herself saying, “Tell me Deadpool is married to a millennial without telling me.”

Lively included several clips from the upcoming Deadpool & Wolverine, filled with pop culture references. They include Avril Lavigne, Harry Potter, Frozen, Celine Dion, *NSYNC, Sabrina the Teenage Witch, My Little Pony, summer balayages, Judy Blume, and meta-humor. She added at the end of the clip, “I’ve never felt more seen.”

Honestly, same, but there’s one missing: none of them reference the ultimate millennial show: Gossip Girl, where Lively stars as Serena. However, we shouldn’t be concerned, as Lively encouraged people to watch the film, teasing a possible mention of the iconic The CW show. I don’t know about you, but can’t wait to see how Deadpool references that one.

